How much are Madison Beer 2024 tour tickets? Where to buy, dates, venues & all you need to know 

Madison Beer has announced a new tour, titled The Spinnin Tour 2024, which is scheduled to be held from February 24, 2024 to June 13, 2024 in venues across mainland Europe, UK as well as North America. The tour will be in support of the singer's newly released album, Silence Between Songs.

Madison Beer announced the new tour, which is titled after the album's fifth single, Spinnin, via a post on her official Instagram page on October 9, 2023:

Presale for the tour is currently ongoing and will end on October 12, 2023 at 22:00 hours local time. Interested patrons must sign up to Madison Beer's official newsletter to gain access to the code.

General tickets for the tour will be available from October 13, 2023 at 10:00 am local time. Ticket prices for the tour start at €42,56 for the EU and UK shows, while North America shows are currently priced at $143. Ticket prices are subject to venue and seating choice as well as processing fees. Tickets can be purchased at the Madison Beer official website.

Madison Beer building momentum for her album with tour

Madison Beer released her second and latest studio album, Silence Between Songs, on September 15, 2023. The album has been a moderate success so far, peaking at number 31 on the Kiwi album charts and at number 39 on the Dutch album charts, respectively.

Speaking about her new album in an exclusive interview with Variety on September 15, 2023, the singer elaborated on the idea behind some tracklist of the album, stating:

"I wanted people to be able to put headphones in and close their eyes and they could see everything. When I listen to those songs, I can see movies — the colors and aesthetics and the videos perfectly capture the essence of my lyrics, the instrumentals — it all comes together then."

Now Madison Beer will embark on her newly announced album's support tour, taking the new record across North America, as well as the EU and UK, with shows scheduled in cities such as Glasgow, Vancouver, and Stockholm, among others.

The full list of dates and venues for the Madison Beer The Spinnin Tour 2024 is given below:

February 24, 2024 — Stockholm, Sweden at Fryshuset Arenan

February 25, 2024 — Oslo, Norway at Rockefeller

February 28, 2024 — Brussels, Belgium at Ancienne Belgique

February 29, 2024 — Amsterdam, Netherlands at AFAS Live

March 1, 2024 — Luxembourg, Luxemburg at den Atelier

March 3, 2024 — Cologne, Germany at Palladium

March 5, 2024 — Warsaw, Poland at Progresja

March 7, 2024 — Munich, Germany at Tonhalle

March 9, 2024 — Vienna, Austria at Gasometer

March 10, 2024 — Prague, Czech Republic at Sasazu

March 12, 2024 — Zurich, Switzerland at X-Tra

March 13, 2024 — Milan, Italy at Fabrique

March 16, 2024 — Barcelona, Spain at Razzmatazz

March 17, 2024 — Madrid, Spain at Palacio Vistalegre

March 20, 2024 — Paris, France at Zenith

March 22, 2024 — Manchester, UK at O2 Victoria Warehouse

March 23, 2024 — Birmingham, UK at O2 Academy

March 24, 2024 — Glasgow, Scotland at O2 Academy

March 25, 2024 — London, UK at Eventim Apollo

April 24, 2024 — Minneapolis, Minnesota at The Fillmore Minneapolis

April 26, 2024 — Chicago, Illinois at Riviera Theatre

April 27, 2024 — St. Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

April 28, 2024 — Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

April 30, 2024 — Cincinnati, Ohio at The Andrew J Brady Music Center

May 1, 2024 — Indianapolis, Indiana at Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

May 3, 2024 — Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore Detroit

May 4, 2024 — McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania at Roxian Theatre

May 7, 2024 — Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

May 8, 2024 — Raleigh, North Carolina at The Ritz

May 10, 2024 — Washington, DC at Echostage

May 11, 2024 — Boston, Massachusetts at MGM Music Hall at Fenway

May 14, 2024 — Montreal, Quebec at MTELUS

May 15, 2024 — Toronto, Ontario at HISTORY

May 17, 2024 — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 18, 2024 — New York City, New York at Radio City Music Hall

May 20, 2024 — Atlanta, Georgia at Tabernacle

May 22, 2024 — St. Petersburg, Florida at Jannus Live

May 23, 2024 — Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live

May 25, 2024 — New Orleans, Louisiana at Fillmore New Orleans

May 26, 2024 — Houston, Texas at Bayou Music Center

May 28, 2024 — Austin, Texas at Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

May 29, 2024 — Dallas, Texas at South Side Ballroom

May 31, 2024 — Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

June 2, 2024 — Denver, Colorado at Fillmore Auditorium

June 4, 2024 — Salt Lake City, Utah at The Complex

June 5, 2024 — Las Vegas, Nevada at Brooklyn Bowl Las Vegas

June 7, 2024 — Portland, Oregon at McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

June 8, 2024 — Seattle, Washington State at Moore Theatre

June 9, 2024 — Vancouver, British Columbia at Commodore Ballroom

June 11, 2024 — San Francisco, California at The Masonic

June 12, 2024 — San Diego, California at SOMA

June 13, 2024 — Los Angeles, California at The Greek Theatre

Madison Beer is best known for her debut studio album, Life Support, which was released on February 26, 2021 via Epic Records & Access. The album was a moderate success, peaking at number 21 on the Irish album charts and at number 28 on the UK album charts.