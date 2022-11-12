How much money did Courtney Clenney make? Pictures of bruised model released amid house arrest speculations

Instagram model and social media influencer Courtney Clenney is currently facing second-degree murder charges after stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, in the chest in April after a heated argument. Newly released photos of the 26-year-old model show her bruised body, which was reportedly taken after the stabbing on April 3.

Attorneys of Courtney Clenney claim that she stabbed her boyfriend in self-defense and that this brings her the right to house arrest. However, prosecutors said that she is a "flight risk" since she can do her job as a social media influencer from anywhere and has already started moving money to her father.

Courtney Clenny goes by the name Courtney Tailor on Instagram and has around two million active followers on the platform. As of 2022, the social media influencer has a net worth of $2 million. Most of her income comes from brand promotions and exclusive content, from which she earns more than $30 thousand per month. She earned $966,692 in 2020 and $1.8million in 2021, respectively.

Recordings reveal an abusive relationship between Courtney Clenney and her slain boyfriend, Christian Obumseli

Security footage taken from the building's elevator two months before the murder also showed Clenney attacking her boyfriend (Image via Miami Dade State Attorney office)

The online surfaced images come with the videos and audio recordings of the troubled couple’s arguments, where both accused each other of jealousy and violence. The couple was together for two years, during which they had multiple altercations. In one clip, Courtney Clenney can be heard raging at Obumseli, 27, for not informing her that he had greeted a mutual female acquaintance during a bike ride.

“You talked to her without telling me! shut up and let me f**king slap you, dumba**."

Clenney, being a white person, said the n-word multiple times during an argument with Obumseli, who was black. In another clip, the Instagram model screamed at her then-boyfriend to find her cellphone, before the audio ends with her shouting:

"I want you to get away from me."

In text messages, the 27-year-old cryptocurrency trader accused her of cheating and claimed that she had slapped his stitches after she previously stabbed him in the leg.

“I still gave you a good day even though my leg was hurting because my girlfriend stabbed me, did I make you feel like s—t for stabbing me? No just sucked it up and hoped tomorrow will be better.”

In another recording, Clenney asked her boyfriend if he is "done gaslighting" her. Obumseli's family attorney Larry Handfield accused Courtney of being the aggressor and abuser in the couple's relationship.

Footage of the couple inside an elevator revealed Clenney throwing punches at Obumseli just two months before he was stabbed to death. She is seen slapping and pulling Obumseli's hair as he desperately tried to fend off her blows. Courtney Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed that the disturbing clip lacked context and her actions were reactionary.

Freddy O. @freddyoart Months before she murdered him, video of Courtney Clenny attacking her boyfriend, Christian on an elevator surface Months before she murdered him, video of Courtney Clenny attacking her boyfriend, Christian on an elevator surface https://t.co/eQ1wjC3MWz

Moreover, the building's security guard strengthened the claim by telling the cops that he saw Obumseli rush towards Clenney during a fight. He said:

“We get down here to the lobby area, and her boyfriend comes charging towards her.”

Charging Courtney Clenney with murder, Miami prosecutors have argued that evidence gathered in the case so far does not support her self-defense claims.

On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a Miami judge will decide whether to release Courtney Clenney on bond, be under house arrest or keep her locked up before trial.

