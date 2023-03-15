How much money did The Law of The Jungle winners take home? 

Netflix dropped all eight episodes of its new survival-based show, The Law of the Jungle, on March 14 at 03:01 am ET. In the series, 12 players from across the USA were left in the jungle, where they had to stay without any amenities and earn as much money as they could through crossing challenges with strangers. However, any team member can take individual money home by ruining their team challenges.

Five players from the Orange team won the competition after surviving many purges, challenges, and betrayals from their teammates. They are Josué Villanueva, Gina Torres, Adrián Andrés, Gina Torres, and Leslie Gallardo. They were able to increase their total prize money from 1,110,00 pesos to 1,235,000 by challenging host Yolanda Josefina Andrade Gómez that they would be able to finish their final task within 27 minutes, which they did.

The contestants took home 247,000 each from the grand prize pool. Bruce and Leslie took 50,000 pesos from their team in the second challenge. Adrián had accepted the offer of 80,000 pesos in the fifth challenge.

So, the total prize money taken home by each of the The Law of the Jungle winners was:

Josué Villanueva: 297,000 pesos

Gina Torres: 247,000 pesos

Adrián Andrés: 327,000 pesos

Gina Torres: 247,000 pesos

Leslie Gallardo: 297,000 pesos

Gina said that she wanted to use the prize money to pay off the debt that she had accumulated while taking care of her sick mother. Josué also wanted to pay off his outstanding debt and build a home for his family, which got burned because of him.

The contestants were given the offer to add their own money to the prize pool, which they had won earlier, but all of them refused to do so.

What happened in The Law of the Jungle finale?

In the final episode of The Law of the Jungle, the members were confused about whether to perform their final task as a team or individually. They knew that Adrián wanted to play alone as he did not want to share the prize money. Adrián also commented that everyone wanted to play as a team because they were afraid that none of them would be able to beat him.

He changed his mind at the last moment and voted to play for the team. Josué was also confused about whether to play solo or go with the team, as he knew that he had a physical advantage in the game. He also chose to play with everyone else. The team spent their last night in a waterfall, which they felt was very beautiful.

In the last challenge, the five remaining Orange team players of The Law of the Jungle were supposed to perform a tiring physical activity when they did not have proper food. The challenge required the contestants to take some chains off of a log and transport them to another plank. After that, the team members were to transport it to another location where they would solve a pyramid puzzle.

The five players then carried it to another wooden floor, where they had to push it up and then down to the floor. Leslie was able to help the team with this and then make way for the plank through an area filled with hay. After successfully attaching two cylinders to the pole, the team completed their final task by ringing a hammer in less than 27 minutes.

Fans can now stream all 8 episodes of The Law of the Jungle on Netflix.

Poll : 0 votes