Golden Child's Jangjun reveals that his only source of revenue is from his own schedules

On July 3, Golden Child's Jangjun was seen as a panelist on KBS2's The Money School. K-pop star Jangjun even showed his bank account to MC Defconn. Defconn stated that there are six zeroes in Jangjun's account in Korean Won (KRW).

When the MC questioned if Jangjun earns through his activities in the group, Jangjun mentioned that he made his debut in 2017 and is currently in his sixth year of promotions. He stated that he didn't receive any revenue from his group promotions and only earned it through individual projects.

Golden Child's Jangjun began pursuing individual posts from 2019

Jangjun shared that even the program in which he was speaking was one of his individual schedules, and he began to have separate projects from the group in 2019, and that's when he started earning - 7 years after pursuing his life as an idol.

He added that his mother, who is in the real estate industry, manages his earnings. Following this conversation, another MC stated that his mother might have set aside something like a building for the singer.

Jangjun then shared that he didn't check what his mother does with his income, but he said he knew something was kept aside for events like his marriage.

Fans expressed their emotions about Golden Child's Jangjun not getting paid for his group activities

Fans were shocked by the singer's statement about his earnings and gave mixed reactions on social media. One said,

“Whatttttt????? Damn!!!! Is it really?? So how about the other members who haven't individual schedules??”

Another fan mentioned,

“But damn they are in their 6th year with no income yet, I know they have to pay debts from trainee years but how about members with no solo activities and just imagining the income they earn has to be split up already among all the members.”

Another netizen added,

“I think I've heard that, they actually have monthly pay from the agency. Maybe Jangjun means like shared for album sales, off merch, etc...it depends on the company, there's pay for some period or the end of 7 years contract.”

A fan wrote,

“Sadly this is normal in K-pop. Groups won’t make an actual profit until the 4 to 5-year mark post debut.”

While fans hoped that the K-pop artists would get paid for their group activities, they also felt sad for the Golden Child members. Some netizens also stated that it's normal for the group not to earn anything until they pay their debt to their respective agency.

