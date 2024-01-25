How much money did The Trust: A Game of Greed winners take home?

The Trust: A Game of Greed dropped the finale of its debut season on January 24, 2024. It saw a final Trust Ceremony being held, whereby the remaining contestants Brian, Gaspare, Jake, Julie, and Tolú had to cast their votes to decide who would receive the reward money. Because every player chose to split the prize pool, all the winners received an equal share of the $243,000, amounting to $48,600 per head.

Before the finale of The Trust: A Game of Greed, Brooke disclosed that the $268,000 prize fund would be divided equally among the five winners should they choose to partake. Anybody who casts at least one vote might not earn the prize. She then informed the remaining members of the Trust cast that each player would be making one final Offer alone in the vault before the Trust ceremony.

Each participant entered the vault one at a time, and everyone saw the same opportunity: if they bid the highest amount between 0 and $25,000, they would get to keep that much of the pot.

The Trust: A Game of Greed winners took home $48,600 each

As Baldwin showed up on the finale of Netflix's The Trust: A Game of Greed, he declared that each candidate would take home $53,600 from the trust, which had a total of $268,000. But first, they had to go through one last exam. She added that each contestant will join her in the vault one at a time and read their most alluring last offer.

Baldwin offered them the following: "Name the amount you would like to take out of the trust, up to a maximum of $25,000." The amount was theirs to keep only if they managed to place the highest bid.

Brian, Gaspare, and Jake were a little tempted after advocating togetherness and loyalty throughout the season, but they appeared to quickly shift toward rejecting the plan.

However, Julie and Tolú remained apprehensive, despite talking throughout the season about how much they needed the money to sustain their families and themselves. Tolú eventually placed the highest bid of $25,000 and Julie chose to decline the offer.

The finalists gathered alongside Baldwin on the last day of the competition on the cliffside, where they had voted throughout the entire season. This time, they had to make their decision to remove a player or share the trust known to the public.

Each participant received an equal portion of $243,000, i.e. $48,600. However, because Tolú, Brian, and Julie accepted several offers during the game, they received additional money.

As everyone cheered and sipped champagne during The Trust: A Game of Greed finale, Tolú, who remained silent about taking the $25,000, walked off the stage with $73,600. Julie took home $63,600, and Brian got $78,600.

With no acceptance of any proposals, Jake and Gaspare left with $48,600. As the show came to an end, the group toasted one another and decided to go see Brian in Texas.

What is The Trust: A Game of Greed on Netflix all about?

The Trust: A Game of Greed is built on a unique premise. Eleven competitors were assembled in an opulent beachside mansion at the start of the show, and each received a portion of a $250,000 trust.

Although there is no elimination process, each episode allowed the competitors to secretly vote one another out of the trust. Every episode also included a variety of tests meant to identify team players and lone individuals.

Each episode ended with the players going separately to the trust ceremony to inform Brooke Baldwin of their decision to vote someone out or to keep dividing the money amongst themselves.

