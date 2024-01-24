The Trust: A Game of Greed - Contestants reveal secrets, strategies and more

The finale for Netflix's The Trust: A Game of Greed aired on January 24, 2024, and saw Brian, Gaspare, Jake, Julie, and Tolú walk away with the prize money. The show started with 11 strangers living together with a pot of $250,000. Throughout the show, it was up to the contestants whether they wanted to share the pot or keep it for themselves.

Since the beginning of the competition, cast members learned more about each other's pasts and backgrounds. However, one of the most burning questions of the season was "Who slept with 150 people."

Ahead of the season finale, some of the cast members opened up about their secrets, strategies, and more while in conversation with Netflix. During the conversation, Jake revealed that he was the one to have slept with 150 people.

The Trust: A Game of Greed cast opens up about Juelz's elimination

During a conversation with Netflix, several of The Trust: A Game of Greed cast members revealed the secrets and the strategies they opted for before entering the show. Juelz expressed surprise at who voted him out. He noted that it was shocking in a lot of ways but the biggest part was finding out how sneaky and "fake" people could be.

Winnie chimed in about Juelz's elimination:

"I want to be very clear. This is a game at the end of the day. You came in immediately lying about who you were."

Tolú noted that he had an "inconsistent" story with all the women. She added that they were getting "different pieces" of his background and that things weren't adding up. The Trust: A Game of Greed contestant stated that all the women came together and collectively decided to vote Juelz out.

"It was not because he took away my voting power. We all had already decided even before the vault. Juelz gives us red flags to spring everywhere." Tolú added.

Let's talk strategy

The cast also opened up about their strategy while on the Netflix show. Gaspare revealed that people didn't think he had a strategy, but added that "there was gameplay."

Lindsay said that she's a "huge" Big Brother fan. Her strategy was to stay "in the middle of the road" the entire time she was on The Trust: A Game of Greed. She noted that it worked in her favor. Her temper, however, was her downfall.

"If I could have kept my cool and I could have looked at Tolú and said, 'I accept your apology, let's do this together.' I think we could have easily gotten to the end together." Lindsay confessed.

Bryce praised Winnie's gameplay and said that she was targeted because she was respected. He called her the leader of the house and noted that she was "probably the smartest person" there.

Jake noted that Gaspere and Bryan's conversations about Winnie and Mama Jay were initiated by him. He said that while fans saw the women talking and strategizing, the men were also doing the same thing.

"I was actually involved in almost every single one of those conversations."

The Trust: A Game of Greed season 1 saw more than one person emerge victorious and they took home an equal amount of $48,000. Episodes of the same are available to stream on Netflix.