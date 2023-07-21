How much does PinkyDoll make? Viral social media star reveals earnings from TikTok NPC streams, OnlyFans

A new bizarre has surfaced in the ever-eccentric place called the internet. PinkyDoll has enjoyed a lot of fame recently for NPC streaming. It seems like a blatantly uncanny job, but PinkyDoll actually makes over $7000 a day with the live streams.

NPC are Non-player video game characters, usually the ones with limited dialogue options that don't have much to do with the game's storyline. The "ice cream so good" girl also has an OnlyFans account.

It is hard to tell where the fascination comes from, but thousands of people bombard TikTok during the NPC streaming to see people behaving like robots or animation.

These streamers sit on their kitchen table or in their makeshift gaming station and repeat phrases related to the donations that roll in. For example, if the donation comes with ice cream, she exclaims in a cheerful and mechanical voice, saying, "Mmm, ice cream so good. Yes yes yes." repetitively until the next donation.

Unveiling the astounding money PinkyDoll makes by NPC streaming

PinkyDoll is a 27-year-old TikTok streamer who lives in Montreal. Her real name is Fedha Sinon, and she went viral because of her talent in reacting like a video game animation that repeatedly blurs out random phrases in a robotic tone. The TikTok lives are trending with the name "NPC Streaming."

She earns over 7000 dollars performing these confusing skits for hours at a time on TikTok and $4000-$5000 from OnlyFans.

Mars @GoatKiddo IM DYING PINKYDOLL BREAKING CHARACTER TELLING HER SON SHES GONNA SELL THE DOG??IM DYING

NPC or non-player video game characters are the extra characters who don't have dialogues pertaining to the storyline; they just have limited speech codes that sometimes turn into a loop. That is the premise PinkyDoll took when she hopped on the Asian trend of NPC streaming.

TikTok live streams work with "tips," aka donations, that fans can give the streamer, which she then exchanges for real money. The tips can be earned by buying virtual coins.

Other streamers, like Natuecoco and Satoyu727, initially found popularity cosplaying as anime characters in their videos. They were one of the first ones to convert their content to NPC streaming.

They both perform voice modulations and adopt quirkiness and other mannerisms into their streams, much like anime-style video games.

God's Child @marlolifts i've never been more confused in my entire life dawg……

Fans send special tips with different stickers and animations to PinkyDoll, and she uses them to speak different phrases. If a fan sends a cowboy hat and the sticker gets on the streamer, she exclaims,

"Ooh, feeling like a cowgirl. Yes Yes Yes!"

These live streams have some s*xual undertones, and the Montreal streamer has used the strategy to drive more traffic to her OnlyFans from her TikTok account, followed by 553,000 fans.

BabyDoll's recent meltdown over people leaking her OnlyFan videos online

In a recent clip (included in the video above) PinkyDoll showed her new house and car with the "massive bag" she earned from NPC streaming. Some of her OnlyFans viewers didn't like her showing off in the video and unfollowed her account.

Thus commenced a series of rants from the NPC streamer who broke character and asked followers why they leaked her videos online. She was seen crying and ranting about the possibility of her kid watching the videos someday when he gets older. After calming down, the streamer said she'll do whatever she wants regardless of the hate.