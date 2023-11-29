How much is Sticky Vicky's net worth? Benidorm legend made millions with her successful magic show before her death

Well-known ballet dancer and illusionist Sticky Vicky recently passed away on November 29, 2023, at the age of 80. While the cause of her death has not yet been disclosed, the artist was hospitalized in July last year after injuring her knees. Vicky performed several adult magic shows over the years, which contributed to her net worth, which was £3.5 million.

Vicky's daughter María Gadea Aragüés announced her mother's demise on her official Facebook page, with a picture, and wrote:

"I regret writing these words, my mother Sticky Vicky passed away today at 6 in the morning, I can't believe it, she has gone surrounded by her family, with all our love, I thank God for being able to always be by her side, I am left with a broken heart."

The Local states that Vicky was diagnosed with cancer in 2016, following which, she decided to retire. According to Mirror, the retirement news was revealed through Facebook in a statement, saying that Vicky, alongside her daughter Demaria Leyton, would discontinue appearing on erotic magic shows.

"Vicky at the age of nearly 73 has retired to spend more time with her family and her daughter has other projects that have nothing to with s*xy magic shows."

Sticky Vicky earned a lot of wealth from her performances throughout her career

Sticky Vicky gained recognition over the years for her flawless dancing skills alongside her magic shows. Her successful career helped her to earn a lot of wealth, and Daily Star states that her net worth was around £3.5 million.

According to El Espanol, Sticky Vicky was born as Victoria Maria Aragüés Gadea. Her mother moved to Barcelona after her father left the family, and they started to reside in the Gracia neighborhood. Vicky later joined as a teacher for ballet at the Liceo Academy.

After joining El Molino as an artistic director, Vicky began to work on three or four shows each night. However, the audience was not satisfied, and they wanted something different, due to which, n*dity gained recognition, and a lot of dancers became unemployed. Vicky was then apparently suggested by a conjurer friend to try a magic act by removing certain things from her v*gina.

Vicky's first show featuring the act was successful, and she continued to perform in various other places. The Sun states that her shows featured acts where she pulled out different objects from her private parts, including razor blades.

Sticky Vicky's personal life was also in the spotlight, and she reportedly had a son named Eduardo, after she was romantically linked to a Sicilian mobster for some time. As mentioned earlier, Vicky was also the mother of a daughter named Maria Gadea Aragüés.

After Vicky retired in 2016, her daughter started performing under her mother's name. Daily Mail states that Maria witnessed her mother's performances since the time she was 14. While speaking in an interview, Maria praised her mother's acts, saying that Vicky was seemingly worried about her daughter's reaction towards the same.

"I told her that I loved seeing her and I liked her show. It never phased me to see her doing a daring routine, my mind was already open and mature."

Detailed information about Vicky's son Eduardo remains unknown as he reportedly prefers to stay away from the spotlight.