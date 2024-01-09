How much are tickets to 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

The annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival is back in 2024 and is set to take place from May 24 to 26 in Napa Valley, California. The 3-day festival, which began in 2013, has become one of the go-to events for lovers of music, food and wine. Three-day general admission tickets are currently on sale for $456 per person.
The complete lineup of BottleRock 2024 was announced on January 8 on the festival's official X account. This edition of the festival is jam-packed with A-list artists from a variety of genres. Fans can look forward to headlining sets by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná, and performances by Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, St. Vincent, and more.
While the presale has ended, general admission tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 are on sale now via the festival's official website. Ticket prices are $409 + $47 in fees for a three-day general admission pass. Attendees will have access to the following activities with event tickets:
- 75+ bands on five music stages
- Celebrity and chef performances on the culinary stage
- Great sight lines throughout the venue
- Access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley’s finest chefs and restaurateurs
- Dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor, and mingle with your favorite vintners
- Access to craft beer and specialty cocktails
- Free Wi-Fi powered by Cisco
- 3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges
- 3-day ticket purchasers get exclusive access to purchase up to 6 GA tickets for the 2025 festival during the renewal pre-sale
The VIP, Skydeck, and VIP Viewing Suite passes have sold out. According to its website, the event will also feature regional wine, food, and craft beer.
BottleRock Napa Valley Festival 2024 will be headlined by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná
This will be Pearl Jam’s first appearance at the festival and their only North American date in 2024 so far. The band is currently working on a follow-up album to 2020’s Gigaton.
Ed Sheeran will also make his only North American 2024 appearance at the festival as part of his tour. The rest of his dates will see him perform all across Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.
Apart from headlining at BottleRock, fans can catch Stevie Nicks co-headlining multiple dates with Billy Joel all across North America in 2024.
Mexican pop-rock band Maná also joins the list of headliners at this year's festival. The band is one of Latin America's most commercially successful acts, with over 25 million records sold and multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards to their name.
Here is the complete lineup for the BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 festival:
- Pearl Jam
- Ed Sheeran
- Stevie Nicks
- Maná
- Kali Uchis
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Queens of the Stone Age
- The Kid LAROI
- Dominic Fike
- St. Vincent
- Norah Jones
- The Offspring
- My Morning Jacket
- Nelly
- T-Pain
- Miike Snow
- Oliver Tree
- Bebe Rexha
- Cold War Kids
- Jessie Murph
- Stephen Sanchez
- Cannons
- All Time Low
- Action Bronson
- Gogol Bordello
- BoyWithUke
- Tower of Power
- The Beaches
- Stephen Marley
- The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli
- Chevy Metal
- Holly Humberstone
- The Record Company
- Loveless
- Pete Yorn
- Jack Kays
- Royel Otis
- Colony House
- Monsieur Periné
- The Moss
- LaRussell
- Dehd
- Say She She
- Bully
- Momma
- Windser
- The Scarlet Opera
- Celisse
- Deep Sea Diver
- Mondo Cozmo
- Chris Shiflett
- Grace Bowers
- John Cruz
- MonoNeon
- ALEXSUCKS
- The Alive
- Moonalice
- Linka Moja
- Brittany Davis
- The Aquadolls
- Tors
- The Takes
- Fleece
- Con Brio
- Forrest Day
- Grace McKagan
- Jane Leo
- Akira Galaxy
- Jared Harper
- Mama Said
- Sage Bava
- Sanho
- Naima
- Sophia Zamani
- DJ Umami
- The Silverado Pickups
- Napa Valley Youth Symphony
The dates, timings, and stages these artists will perform at BottleRock 2024 have yet to be announced. Apart from the music, the festival organizers have also promised cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and rock stars on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.
For more information, keep an eye out on the festival website.