How much are tickets to 2024 BottleRock Napa Valley? Lineup, dates, location, & all you need to know

The annual BottleRock Napa Valley festival is back in 2024 and is set to take place from May 24 to 26 in Napa Valley, California. The 3-day festival, which began in 2013, has become one of the go-to events for lovers of music, food and wine. Three-day general admission tickets are currently on sale for $456 per person.

The complete lineup of BottleRock 2024 was announced on January 8 on the festival's official X account. This edition of the festival is jam-packed with A-list artists from a variety of genres. Fans can look forward to headlining sets by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná, and performances by Kali Uchis, Megan Thee Stallion, Norah Jones, St. Vincent, and more.

Expand Tweet

While the presale has ended, general admission tickets for BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 are on sale now via the festival's official website. Ticket prices are $409 + $47 in fees for a three-day general admission pass. Attendees will have access to the following activities with event tickets:

75+ bands on five music stages Celebrity and chef performances on the culinary stage Great sight lines throughout the venue Access to gourmet food from the Napa Valley’s finest chefs and restaurateurs Dozens of wine cabanas where you can sip, savor, and mingle with your favorite vintners Access to craft beer and specialty cocktails Free Wi-Fi powered by Cisco 3-day general admission pass holders also receive in-and-out privileges 3-day ticket purchasers get exclusive access to purchase up to 6 GA tickets for the 2025 festival during the renewal pre-sale

The VIP, Skydeck, and VIP Viewing Suite passes have sold out. According to its website, the event will also feature regional wine, food, and craft beer.

BottleRock Napa Valley Festival 2024 will be headlined by Pearl Jam, Ed Sheeran, Stevie Nicks, and Maná

Expand Tweet

This will be Pearl Jam’s first appearance at the festival and their only North American date in 2024 so far. The band is currently working on a follow-up album to 2020’s Gigaton.

Ed Sheeran will also make his only North American 2024 appearance at the festival as part of his tour. The rest of his dates will see him perform all across Europe, South America, Asia, and the Middle East.

Apart from headlining at BottleRock, fans can catch Stevie Nicks co-headlining multiple dates with Billy Joel all across North America in 2024.

Expand Tweet

Mexican pop-rock band Maná also joins the list of headliners at this year's festival. The band is one of Latin America's most commercially successful acts, with over 25 million records sold and multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy Awards to their name.

Here is the complete lineup for the BottleRock Napa Valley 2024 festival:

Pearl Jam

Ed Sheeran

Stevie Nicks

Maná

Kali Uchis

Megan Thee Stallion

Queens of the Stone Age

The Kid LAROI

Dominic Fike

St. Vincent

Norah Jones

The Offspring

My Morning Jacket

Nelly

T-Pain

Miike Snow

Oliver Tree

Bebe Rexha

Cold War Kids

Jessie Murph

Stephen Sanchez

Cannons

All Time Low

Action Bronson

Gogol Bordello

BoyWithUke

Tower of Power

The Beaches

Stephen Marley

The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli

Chevy Metal

Holly Humberstone

The Record Company

Loveless

Pete Yorn

Jack Kays

Royel Otis

Colony House

Monsieur Periné

The Moss

LaRussell

Dehd

Say She She

Bully

Momma

Windser

The Scarlet Opera

Celisse

Deep Sea Diver

Mondo Cozmo

Chris Shiflett

Grace Bowers

John Cruz

MonoNeon

ALEXSUCKS

The Alive

Moonalice

Linka Moja

Brittany Davis

The Aquadolls

Tors

The Takes

Fleece

Con Brio

Forrest Day

Grace McKagan

Jane Leo

Akira Galaxy

Jared Harper

Mama Said

Sage Bava

Sanho

Naima

Sophia Zamani

DJ Umami

The Silverado Pickups

Napa Valley Youth Symphony

The dates, timings, and stages these artists will perform at BottleRock 2024 have yet to be announced. Apart from the music, the festival organizers have also promised cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and rock stars on the Williams Sonoma Culinary Stage.

For more information, keep an eye out on the festival website.