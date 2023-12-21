How much are tickets to Humbe Esencia tour 2024? Dates, venues, and all you need to know 

The Humbe Escencia Tour 2024 is scheduled to be held from March 15, 2024, to June 25, 2024, across Mexico. The tour is in support of the singer's new album of the same name, which was released earlier this year, and will be his first major tour across Mexico.

The artist announced the new tour, which will include stops in Vera Cruz, Mexico City, Tijuana, and other locations, on his official Twitter page.

Expand Tweet

Tickets for the tour are currently available from the singer's official website. Tickets are priced at an average of $500 for general tickets, $800–1100 for VIP tickets, $1500 for gold tickets, and $1800 for platinum tickets. All ticket prices are subject to change based on seating choice and venue and are not inclusive of processing fees. Tickets may also be found via individual venue websites.

Humbe Escencia tour 2024 dates

Humbe is set to perform across Mexico for the first time as part of his new tour in support of his new album, which was released on March 23, 2023. The album has been well received by his fans, with singles from the album generating more than 2.4 million views on YouTube.

Expand Tweet

The full list of dates and venues for the Humbe Escencia Tour 2024 is given below:

March 15, 2024: Pachuca, Mexico, at Explanada Pachuca Auditorium

March 16, 2024: Puebla, Mexico, at Explanada Puebla Auditorium

March 22, 2024: León, Mexico, at Foro Del Lago

March 23, 2024: San Luis Potosí, Mexico, at El Domo

March 30, 2024: Monterrey at Pa'l Norte Festival

April 5, 2024: Juárez, Mexico, Municipal Gymnasium

April 6, 2024, Chihuahua, Mexico, at Arena Corner Sport

April 19, 2024, Culiacán, Mexico, at Room 53

April 26, 2024, Querétaro, Mexico, at Josefa Ortíz Auditorium

April 27, 2024: Mexico City, Mexico, at Pepsi Center

May 3, 2024: Saltillo, Mexico, at Las Maravillas Park

May 4, 2024: Torreón, Mexico, at Centenario Coliseum

May 9, 2024: Guadalajara, Mexico, at Telmex Auditorium

May 17, 2024: Mexicali, Mexico, at Ceart

May 18, 2024: Tijuana, Mexico, at El Foro

May 25, 2024: Tampico, Mexico, at Expo Tampico

May 31, 2024: Mérida, Mexico, at Mérida Island

June 1, 2024, Cancun, Mexico, at Plaza De Toros

June 8, 2024: Toluca, Mexico, at Morelos Theater

June 15, 2024: Hermosillo, Mexico, at Cum

June 22, 2024: Tuxtla Gutiérrez, Mexico, at Conventions Expo

June 25, 2024: Veracruz, Mexico, at Benito Juárez Auditorium

More about Humbe's music career

Humbe was born in Monterrey, Mexico, in 2000 and began his music career with posts on TikTok in early 2020. Soon after, the singer started posting his works on YouTube, garnering positive reactions with his covers of singers such as Rihanna and Alicia Keys.

Expand Tweet

The singer released his debut EP, Soy Humbe, on May 29, 2019. The EP was a huge success, and it brought him to the notice of record labels, especially after his prior collaborations with producers and artists like Neto Gracia, Meny Méndez, and La Roca Sound Lab.

The singer had his mainstream breakthrough with Entropy, which was released on March 12, 2021. The album won the singer several awards, including the New Artist Award at the 2021 KCA Mexico, the Emerging Artist Award at the 2021 MTV MIAW Awards, and the Social Sound Award at the 2021 Elliot Awards.