How much are tickets to The Devil Wears Prada musical UK 2024 show? Dates, how to get tickets, and all you need to know

The Devil Wears Prada is being adapted into a West End production musical, which will be directed by Jerry Mitchell. The show was originally issued a trial run in 2022 but is now returning for a full run starting from October 24, 2024, to October 31, 2024, at the Dominion Theater in London, UK.

The musical, which will feature music by Elton John and lyrics by Shaina Taub, took to their official Instagram page to announce the show.

Tickets for the show are currently on sale and are priced between £20 and £149.00 plus processing fees, depending upon the seating choice. Group (for 10 or more people) rates are also available at £47.00 per person.

Educational rates are also available at £25.00 per person for ten students and one teacher per group. Tickets can be purchased from the official website of the venue or via Ticketmaster UK, as well as the official website of the musical and the theater.

Devil Wears Prada West End Musical show dates

Devil Wears Prada, the West End Musical, is being choreographed and directed by Jerry Mitchell, who is best known for his work with the show Pretty Woman: The Musical and Kinky Boots (musical).

The new play will be based on the original novel of the same name by Lauren Weisberger and the film of the same name by Dave Frankel. The play follows an aspiring journalist who joins a fashion magazine to work under Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of a fashion magazine called Runway.

The full list of dates for the Devil Wears Prada West End Musical at the Dominion Theater in London, UK is given below:

October 24, 2024

October 25, 2024

October 26, 2024

October 29, 2024

October 30, 2024

October 31, 2024

More about Devil Wears Prada

Devil Wears Prada was written by Lauren Weisenberg in 2003 while she was working at the Departure Magazine and is a semi-fictional work inspired by her time at the Vogue magazine. In an exclusive interview with Salon magazine on April 24, 2003, the author elaborated on the concept behind the novel, stating:

"Everyone has worked for a tough boss before. No matter what industry you're in, everyone can relate to that feeling of never being prepared, and of being asked to do stuff that you find humiliating."

The author continued, talking about the similarities between the book and the reality in the fashion industry, stating:

"It's not so much a matter of differences and similarities; it's that as an assistant, I had to do a number of things that assistants everywhere do. I had to get coffee. I had to order food. I had to make copies. I had to fax. I had to take phone messages."

The author continued:

"It just doesn't make for interesting reading. In writing the book I had to take those very basic things that assistants at Condé Nast -- and everywhere else -- are asked to do and try to figure out how to make them more outrageous."

The satirical fashion industry tale at the heart of Devil Wears Prada proved to be immensely successful, remaining a New York Times bestseller for six months, and selling over thirteen million copies worldwide. The author wrote two sequels of the novel, Revenge Wears Prada, and When Life Gives You Lululemons.

Revenge Wears Prada, published in 2013, is set a decade after the original novel and follows the reunited Miranda Priestly and Andy. When Life Gives You Lululemons was published in 2018, and follows the other assistant of Miranda Priestly, Emily Charlton.

The success of the novel spawned the Hollywood film adaptation of the same name by Dave Frankel, starring Anne Hathway and Meryl Streep as the main characters. The film was equally successful and grossed over $300 million worldwide.