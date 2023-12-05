How much are tickets to Victorious Festival 2024? Headliners, lineup, & all you need to know

Victorious Festival 2024 is scheduled to be held from August 23, 2024, to August 25, 2024, at the Southsea seafront in Portsmouth, UK. The 2024 edition will be the festival's twelfth edition, having been first held in 2011 and since, aside from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 2024 edition of the festival, will feature performances by music acts such as Fatboy Slim, The Lathums, Wet Leg, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page on December 5, 2023:

Tickets for the tour are currently available via Kaboodle. Weekend tickets are priced at £180.00. Weekend tickets with camping at Farlington Fields are priced between £165 and £180.00. Premium upgrades to the above-mentioned general tickets are priced at £150.00.

Victorious Festival 2024 lineup

Victorious Festival 2024 is set to feature several prominent artists as part of the lineup, including headliners Fatboy Slim, Snow Patrol, as well as Jamie T and Biffy Clyro. In an exclusive press release to NME on December 5, 2023, Andy Marsh, lead booker for the festival, elaborated on the headliner announcement, stating:

‘This is the first year we’ve released all our headliners at once and we’re thrilled to be able to announce the acts after months of planning. Victorious 2024 is going to be bigger than ever.. we have booked hundreds of acts across the weekend spanning multiple genres. We can’t wait for August, it really will be a year to remember!"

The current lineup for the Victorious Festival 2024 is given below:

August 23, 2023 (Day 1):

Fatboy Slim

Snow Patrol

Idles

Louis Tomlinson

Jess Glynne

The Snuts

Maximo Park

Lottery Winners

Peace

The Murder Capital

The Royston Club

Do Nothing

Russell Howard

August 24, 2024 (Day 2):

Jamie T

Courtneers

Pixies

The Lathums

Holly Humberstone

Lightining Seeds

The Amazons

CMAT

Echobelly

Tors

Cameron Hayes

Crystal Tides

Frankie Boyle

August 25, 2024 (Day 3):

Biffy Clyro

Becky Hill

Wet Leg

Arlo Parks

Soft Play

Yard Act

Natasha Bedingfield

The Piegeon Detectives

Red Rum Club

Brooke Combe

Personal Trainer

More on Victorious Festival

Victorious Festival was started by James Ralls, Ben Miles and Andy Marsh, three friends from the city itself, who started off with smaller projects like bars and restaurants. Speaking about the journey to the establishment of the festival, the organizers stated in an exclusive interview with Portsmouth UK website on February 5, 2023:

"We all used to go out drinking, and then one day, we decided to open up our own business. We left our other jobs and set up Little Johnny Russell’s. It was empty, it was a derelict building. We just wanted to work with all of our friends, rather than strangers all the time. And we knew we would get along fine with other people who enjoyed live music and good beer."

The founders continued:

"I was never concerned about the size of the event. We knew we had a good team around us, people we’ve been with from the start. The biggest challenge that year was following up the Queen’s Jubilee Weekend, which was the wettest June on record."

The festival has grown significantly since its inception, growing from an original crowd of over 20,000 people and a single-day festival to the current structure of three days and over 120,000 people annually. The festival has previously featured performers such as The Kooks, Nothing But Thieves and Pixies.