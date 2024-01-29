How much are tickets to We Bridge 2024? Presale, where to buy, lineup, & all you need to know

We Bridge, the two-day music festival that debuted in 2023, will be returning to Las Vegas. Dedicated to celebrating Asian artists and culture, the festival is scheduled to take place from April 26 to April 28, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino.

The event revealed the first set of artists to perform as part of their lineup, including MAMAMOO member Hwasa, Korean rappers Dynamic Duo, and more, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 26, 2024. In a press statement issued on the same day, Alex Kang, CEO of Infinite Prospects Entertainment stated:

“I’m honoured to be bringing back a celebration of Asian culture to Las Vegas, one of the entertainment capitals in the world where we can introduce our favourite artists and new talent to American fans.”

Presale for VIPs from the inaugural 2023 edition will take place from January 30 at 10 a.m. PST to January 31 at 10 p.m. PST. The presale for those who are registering via the event website will go live on January 31 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. PST. The public on-sale will begin on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST.

While ticket prices have yet to be announced, here are the estimates based on last year's prices. General tickets were priced from $300 to $500 plus processing fees. VIP C tickets were priced at $900, VIP B tickets at $1200, and VIP A tickets at $1500 plus processing fees. Diamond VIP tickets were sold for $3,000 plus processing fees.

Tickets for the event will be available via the official event website as well as the ticketing platform AXS.

We Bridge 2024 lineup has some of the biggest Korean artists, such as Hwasa, Jessi, Kiss Of Life, and Ampers&One

While last year's festival was headlined by boy bands MONSTA X and ENHYPHEN and included performances by artists such as Dreamcatcher, CIX, Kang Daniel, ONEUS, Be’O, VIVIZ, and fromis_9, We Bridge 2024 promises to be even bigger. Superstars like Korean American singer-rapper Jessi are set to return and MAMAMOO's Hwasa is set to grace the stage for the first time.

Also revealed in the initial lineup is K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE, hot on the heels of their latest EP Born to be XX released in November 2023. The boyband CRAVITY, who completed their first world tour in 2023 with dates in Asia and the US will also be performing.

The lineup of artists set to perform at the festival so far is listed below:

AMPERS&ONE

CRAVITY

Dynamic Duo

Hwasa

Jessi

KISS OF LIFE

More artists will be announced before tickets go on sale next week. Stay tuned for further additions to the lineup on the event's website.

More about We Bridge 2024

Apart from the performances above, We Bridge 2024 will also have special performances and Q&A sessions with festival acts hosted by the Grammy Museum on their own stage, hosted by Emily Mei, set to return from last year's event.

In a statement on the event website, Michael Sticka, President and CEO of the Grammy Museum, said the following:

“We look forward to our second year of collaboration and the opportunity to again showcase our renowned public programming alongside our unwavering commitment to diversity and heritage across communities and music’s many genres.

We Bridge is a collaboration between Infinite Prospects Entertainment and MGM International, who are best known for bringing BTS to the Las Vegas Strip in 2022.

The 2024 event at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino promises to be a multi-sensory experience with exclusive merchandise drops, an immersive art gallery, and panels on social topics.

What connects The Mentalist to a current fan-favorite show? We asked the showrunner HERE.