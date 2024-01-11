Hwasa's look for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards wins the internet: "Korea’s Beyoncé"

Starry Night singer Hwasa is known for her mesmerizing vocals and striking visuals. She has also received high rankings for attributes like "stand out" and "self-assured" under the Korean Business Research Institute’s brand reputation rankings.

The Mamamoo band singer recently created a stir amongst her fans with her latest appearance at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards. Clad in a beautiful black outfit, the singer exuded confidence and won over her fans with her simple yet chic styling and flawless makeup.

Fans of the Chili singer took to social media platforms to express their love and appreciation for the singer's immaculate styling.

Expand Tweet

Hwasa not only won over her global fanbase and beauty enthusiasts eyeing red-carpet makeup looks, but she also won the "New Icon of the Year" award for her song I Love My Body.

"Face Card Never Declines": Fans swoon over Hwasa's look for the 2023 Circle Chart Music Awards

The Circle Chart Music Awards are a humongous annual music awards ceremony held in South Korea by the Korea Music Content Association. The music awards are based on the commercial performance of K-pop songs and albums as per the national music record chart called the Circle Chart. This year's Circle Chart Music Awards took place on January 10, 2024, at Korea’s largest port city and cultural hub, BEXCO, Busan.

Hwasa is known to love fashionable outfits and is often seen in slaying bodycon dresses, shorts, and v-cut tops. However, the South Korean singer and rapper stunned fans by arriving in a classy all-black floor-length gown at the 13th Circle Chart Music Awards.

The TWIT singer opted for a turtleneck gown and paired it with a simple black manicure. For the makeup, Hwasa sported a dewy base with bronzer on the cheeks that accentuated her cheekbones and metallic shades on the upper lid of the eyes.

Expand Tweet

She wore a terracotta brown lipstick, winged eyeliner, and dramatic lashes complemented her brown-toned makeup. Hwasa's copper-toned, long tresses paired well with her outfit, with face-framing bangs elevating the look. As for the accessories, she wore small, chunky golden earrings and a golden ring on her left hand. Her on-stage performance outfit garnered a lot of praise as well.

Fans of the HIP singer were elated to see her unique and chic styling and made sure to appreciate her on social media platforms with several compliments.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The 13th Circle Chart Music Awards witnessed electrifying performances and a grand award ceremony with K-pop sensations like TXT, RIIZE, STAYC, imase, Kiss of Life, and many more.

Apart from stellar performances, the award function was adorned by the presence of K-pop celebrities clad in stylish and glamorous outfits.