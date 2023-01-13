How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story cast list and characters explored

Lifetime's new thriller film, titled How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story, is all set to air on Saturday, January 14, 2023. It is based on the true story of Nancy Crampton-Brophy, a romance author who was found guilty of murdering her husband. Check out the official synopsis of the film, as per Lifetime:

''Based on a true story, Nancy Crampton-Brophy (Cybill Shepherd), seemed to have a knack for writing about murder. The Portland-based romance-thriller novelist authored books about relationships that were tumultuous, while using seductive men on the covers to lure in her readers.''

The synopsis further states,

''Often, her books featured women protagonists who fantasized about killing their own husbands or fleeing their husbands and faking their own deaths. And then, in 2022 in a shocking turn of events, Brophy was convicted of killing her own husband.''

How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story is written and directed by Stephen Tolkin. It stars Cybill Shepherd in the lead role along with various others portraying key supporting roles.

How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story cast: Cybill Shepherd and others to feature in new Lifetime thriller film

1) Cybill Shepherd as Nancy Crampton-Brophy

Cybill Shepherd stars in the titular role as Nancy Brophy in Lifetime's How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Shepherd looks impressive in the trailer as she brilliantly captures the angst and troubled mindset of her character with astonishing ease. Viewers can expect a powerful performance from the actress in this highly challenging and complex role.

Apart from How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story, Cybill Shepherd is best known for her performances in several iconic films like Taxi Driver, Alice, and The Last Picture Show, to name a few.

2) Steve Guttenberg as Daniel Brophy

Actor Steve Guttenberg essays the character of Daniel Brophy in the new thriller film. Daniel is Nancy's husband, whom she murders. Guttenberg makes a brief appearance in the trailer and looks impressive. His other notable film and TV acting credits include Three Men and a Little Lady, Police Academy, Short Circuit, and many more.

3) Hilary Jardine as Laura Manchester

Hilary Jardine (Image via IMDb)

Hilary Jardine dons the role of Laura Manchester in How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. More details about her character are currently being kept under tight wraps, but she's expected to play an important role in the movie.

Hilary Jardine has previously appeared in Right in Front of Me, Welcome to the Circle, and A Godwink Christmas: Meant For Love, to name a few.

Apart from the actors mentioned above, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story features many other actors playing key supporting/minor roles like:

Lisa Durupt as Sharon Halsey

Rylea Nevaeh Whittet as Lily

Camille Mitchell as Frances

Aaron Craven as Gary Winters

Kate Mitchell as Karen Brophy

The official trailer for the film offers a glimpse into Nancy Brophy's disturbed mind as viewers are shown several scenes from her perspective. Based on the trailer, fans can look forward to a gripping crime thriller similar in tone to Engaged to be Murdered and Jailbreak Lovers.

Don't forget to watch How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story on Lifetime on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 8 pm ET.

