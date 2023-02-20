“How is this ok?”: Lauren Jauregui threatens to quit Twitter amid new authentication policy

Popular singer Lauren Jauregui has threatened to quit Twitter after the company announced changes to its verification policy.
Jauregui slammed the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, and claimed that she would quit the platform if they tried to charge her for the blue tick. She uploaded a screenshot of a message from Twitter, with the caption:
“I just received this message when I opened Twitter…@elonmusk how is this ok? When we have legitimate careers that depend on our verifications as people pretend to be me every single day on this site. I’ve had this verification for 11 years and 2 step verification is necessary."
Further, in a follow-up tweet, she posted about how she would quit the platform if asked to pay for the blue tick. Addressing the new change, and calling it “unsafe,” she said:
"For my account to not get hacked. Why the f*ck would I start paying for something I’ve had for 11 years when it is an actual tool for my career? @Twitter, this is unsafe. And if this is really a thing I will be leaving Twitter cause f*ck all this pay for clout sh*t."
As the I'm in Love with a Monster singer argued that Twitter’s new policy did not make any sense, many agreed with her and supported her stance.
What is Twitter's new policy? More details revealed as Lauren Jauregui raises safety concerns
Lauren Jauregui, who has a following of over 4 million on Twitter, recently expressed how she does not agree with the micro-blogging platform's newest policy change.
Her criticism came after Twitter announced that users would lose the account security feature, unless they subscribed to Twitter Blue, which costs about $8 per month.
The policy change indicates that non-Twitter Blue users will no longer be able to utilize the text message two-factor authentication to keep their accounts secure.
Lauren Jauregui is not the only one to slam Twitter's new CEO and the platform for being “greedy,” as other celebrities like Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello have also spoken out against the new policy change.
Furthermore, many followers seemed to agree with the singer, as they expressed that they, too, found the new policy to be unfair. Expressing how Twitter is compromising on security for money, many users bashed the update:
At the moment, neither Elon Musk nor any other official spokesperson from Twitter has responded to the backlash.