“How is this ok?”: Lauren Jauregui threatens to quit Twitter amid new authentication policy

Popular singer Lauren Jauregui has threatened to quit Twitter after the company announced changes to its verification policy.

Jauregui slammed the new Twitter CEO, Elon Musk, and claimed that she would quit the platform if they tried to charge her for the blue tick. She uploaded a screenshot of a message from Twitter, with the caption:

“I just received this message when I opened Twitter…@elonmusk how is this ok? When we have legitimate careers that depend on our verifications as people pretend to be me every single day on this site. I’ve had this verification for 11 years and 2 step verification is necessary."

Further, in a follow-up tweet, she posted about how she would quit the platform if asked to pay for the blue tick. Addressing the new change, and calling it “unsafe,” she said:

"For my account to not get hacked. Why the f*ck would I start paying for something I’ve had for 11 years when it is an actual tool for my career? @Twitter, this is unsafe. And if this is really a thing I will be leaving Twitter cause f*ck all this pay for clout sh*t."

Lauren Jauregui slammed Twitter's new policy, and tagged Elon Musk and claimed that she would be leaving the platform if Twitter decides to charge her for Twitter Blue. (Image via Lauren Jauregui/ Twitter)

As the I'm in Love with a Monster singer argued that Twitter’s new policy did not make any sense, many agreed with her and supported her stance.

What is Twitter's new policy? More details revealed as Lauren Jauregui raises safety concerns

Lauren Jauregui, who has a following of over 4 million on Twitter, recently expressed how she does not agree with the micro-blogging platform's newest policy change.

Her criticism came after Twitter announced that users would lose the account security feature, unless they subscribed to Twitter Blue, which costs about $8 per month.

🔞Ruinous Inferno (Redebut Arc)🔞 @RuinousInferno IMPORTANT

Twitter is removing your ability to use text message two-factor authentication, UNLESS you have Twitter Blue.



If you don't change your text message two-factor authentication to something else or disable it, they will REMOVE ACCESS TO YOUR ACCOUNT on March 19th. IMPORTANTTwitter is removing your ability to use text message two-factor authentication, UNLESS you have Twitter Blue.If you don't change your text message two-factor authentication to something else or disable it, they will REMOVE ACCESS TO YOUR ACCOUNT on March 19th. 📢 IMPORTANT 📢Twitter is removing your ability to use text message two-factor authentication, UNLESS you have Twitter Blue. If you don't change your text message two-factor authentication to something else or disable it, they will REMOVE ACCESS TO YOUR ACCOUNT on March 19th. https://t.co/A5Fau3Bj6T

The policy change indicates that non-Twitter Blue users will no longer be able to utilize the text message two-factor authentication to keep their accounts secure.

Lauren Jauregui is not the only one to slam Twitter's new CEO and the platform for being “greedy,” as other celebrities like Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, and Camila Cabello have also spoken out against the new policy change.

Furthermore, many followers seemed to agree with the singer, as they expressed that they, too, found the new policy to be unfair. Expressing how Twitter is compromising on security for money, many users bashed the update:

Lexi @LexiHernnandez @LaurenJauregui @elonmusk I received this message this morning when I got onto Twitter as well. Twitter is basically saying they are compromising our security and privacy unless we pay for it. So ridiculous. @LaurenJauregui @elonmusk I received this message this morning when I got onto Twitter as well. Twitter is basically saying they are compromising our security and privacy unless we pay for it. So ridiculous.

Noah @colorofjauregui @LaurenJauregui @Twitter Twitter just wants to make money now bc why do you need to pay to secure your account @LaurenJauregui @Twitter Twitter just wants to make money now bc why do you need to pay to secure your account

andie @canjauregui @LaurenJauregui @Twitter verification was made so that artists have their official profile without having someone impersonate them. I don't understand what's the fun of anyone who isn't in the artistic business having this verification. twitter has gone down a lot with this kind of thing @LaurenJauregui @Twitter verification was made so that artists have their official profile without having someone impersonate them. I don't understand what's the fun of anyone who isn't in the artistic business having this verification. twitter has gone down a lot with this kind of thing

kwadwo 💌 🍭🎨🇬🇭 @kwadwothestan Lauren Jauregui @LaurenJauregui I just received this message when I opened Twitter… @elonmusk how is this ok? When we have legitimate careers that depend on our verifications as people pretend to be me every single day on this site. I’ve had this verification for 11 years and 2 step verification is necessary I just received this message when I opened Twitter…@elonmusk how is this ok? When we have legitimate careers that depend on our verifications as people pretend to be me every single day on this site. I’ve had this verification for 11 years and 2 step verification is necessary https://t.co/lLeI8Khz4x this is so stupid…why is Elon having people make their Twitter account LESS secure??? Just to get them to subscribe to Twitter blue?? That’s nasty work twitter.com/LaurenJauregui… this is so stupid…why is Elon having people make their Twitter account LESS secure??? Just to get them to subscribe to Twitter blue?? That’s nasty work twitter.com/LaurenJauregui…

At the moment, neither Elon Musk nor any other official spokesperson from Twitter has responded to the backlash.

