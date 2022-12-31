How old is Aaron Duenke? Search for Washington man last seen at Missouri River continues

The search for Aaron Duenke, the man who has been missing for several days, continues as the police and the investigation teams have found no clues about where he could be. As per the officials, Aaron Duenke was last seen ice surfing on the Missouri River on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

None of 34-year-old Aaron's friends or family have seen or heard from him since the day he disappeared. Cpl. Logan Bolton, a spokesperson for the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division, said:

“His family tried to contact him and received no answer. And no one saw him go into the water.”

A Facebook page has been set up for Aaron Duenke, where people are suggesting his whereabouts and how to find the missing man. The page currently has 3,600 followers.

Search teams used drones to search for Aaron Duenke but got no clues about the missing man

Aaron Duenke was last seen on the Missouri River on December 27, 2022. Since then, friends and family have offered their full support to the Highway Patrol’s water division and civilian search teams. However, officials have claimed that there is a lack of information, which has hindered their search operation.

Speaking about the same, Bolton said that since no one saw Aaron fall into the river, they don't have a particular location to start from.

Officials also claimed that navigating through the icy river on boats has been tough, and hence, they used drones to conduct an aerial search. However, there was no sign of Aaron Duenke, whose family is hopeful that he is still alive.

Duenke's brother said:

“I actually believe he’s still out there.”

🇺🇦🌻True Crime Sisters🌻🇺🇦 @TrueCrimeSister #AaronDuenke floated down the Missouri River on a cube of ice is now missing. UPDATE (12/29): The Missouri State Highway Patrol is treating Aaron's disappearance as an Active Missing Person case and will continue their search on Thursday 12/29 by boat.1/2 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… #AaronDuenke floated down the Missouri River on a cube of ice is now missing. UPDATE (12/29): The Missouri State Highway Patrol is treating Aaron's disappearance as an Active Missing Person case and will continue their search on Thursday 12/29 by boat.1/2 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QtFGTrd8yy

A Facebook user, Neal Moore, who claims to be the Washington native's friend posted a picture, and stated that they are hoping that “he made it to land, but lost his phone.”

He said:

“Friend Aaron Duenke is missing. He was last seen iceberg surfing (floating on an ice floe) in the Missouri River on the afternoon of Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022 at Washington, Missouri, en route to Hinckley Bend, between Washington and Labadie, Missouri. The hope is he made it to land, but lost his phone.”

He also appealed to the masses that if anyone finds a hint about the missing man, they can contact the concerned departments for help.

Participants on the Facebook page too have been willing to help the officials in the search operation. People have been using the platform to organize search operations to help the family find Aaron Duenke.

The moderator of the Facebook group has also posted timely updates on the platform. From his pictures on the paddle to images of maps that can identify his possible location, people are sharing whatever they can to aid the search for Aaron.

People are also meeting up at the Paddle Stop Brewery in New Haven to coordinate search efforts. For the same, an interactive Google map has been set up, which can track where people have searched for Duenke.

Brooke Duenke, Aaron’s wife, said:

“People want to know how they can help. We need more people on the ground looking.”

Duenke is now the second person to go missing in this particular area of the Missouri River. Prior to this, Kenny Loudermilk went missing on October 26, 2022. Kelly was later found in O’Fallon, Missouri.

