How old is Abby Champion? Exploring the model's age and height as Patrick Schwarzenegger gets engaged to longtime girlfriend

Abby Champion, the American actress and model, is finally engaged to her longtime boyfriend Patrick Schwarzenegger after dating for eight years. They announced their engagement on Instagram on December 26, 2023, with a series of pictures from what appeared to be a beach proposal, as per Page Six.

Abby is a 26-year-old model with a height of 1.8 meters, compatible with her fiancé's 1.85 meter height.

Schwarzenegger and Champion were first romantically linked in September 2015. However, they made their relationship public and Instagram official in February 2016.

Patrick Schwarzenegger is engaged to model Abby Champion after 8 years together

Abby Champion was born on February 28, 1997, in Birmingham, Alabama. She is known for her roles in Meet Me at the Jane: The Holiday 2019, Extra, and for participating in various modeling shows, including Victoria's Secret: The Tour '23, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2, and more.

Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion announced their engagement on Tuesday with a joint Instagram post with the caption:

"💍❤️FOREVER AND EVER ❤️💍"

The post had a series of photos that included the two of them at the beach with a giant heart made out of roses, and posing with a cake that read "Congratulations," as per The Sun. Abby Champion showed off her ring in the first picture while Schwarzenegger kissed her on the cheek, as per People.

Patrick Schwarzenegger, the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver, was first spotted with the model at the West Hollywood hotspot, Nice Guy, in 2015.

Abby made their relationship Instagram official that same year by posting a picture of them with their arms around each other. They have pursued different careers in their eight years together.

While Abby Champion has starred in advertising campaigns for Chanel, Calvin Klein, and Miu Miu, Schwarzenegger recently appeared in the critically acclaimed HBO Max mini-series, The Staircase, as per Page Six.

Patrick and Abby have shared small glimpses into their love story on social media on many occasions. Last year, on Abby Champion's 25th birthday, Schwarzenegger declared on Instagram, "I love this girl so much," alongside a series of photos of the couple together. He added:

"Such a hard worker. So beautiful. Faithful. Drinks 2 cups of coffee! Loves ice cream. Loves her sugary cocktails. Loves Jesus & America too."

Abby Champion shared her love for Schwarzenegger on her Instagram when he turned 29 on September 18, 2022, with the caption:

"Happy birthday patch @patrickschwarzenegger. Love you so much 🤍"

Back in 2021, Patrick reminisced about their first date, quipping about Abby's unusual food choices, as per Vogue. He wrote on Instagram for her 24th birthday:

"I knew we would hit it off from the moment we had our first date & you ordered off the kids menu!!"

Schwarzenegger opened up to E! News in 2019 about how Champion has always been supportive of his career:

"I think the best part about having her by my side is that she's always rooting for me and wanting the best for me and bringing out the best in me! I always say that in a relationship, you have to be each other's biggest cheerleader. Build each other up. And she does that for me."

Abby is also close with Patrick's family, as per Page Six. The couple reportedly has dinner with his mother, Shriver, at her house every Sunday.