Actor Logan Lerman recently got engaged to his partner, Ana Corrigan. The news comes almost two months after the duo was spottеd togеthеr in West Hollywood, California.

Famous Birthdays states that Corrigan, who is 23 years old, is a ceramic artist and is known for hеr work in different art forms like clay, paint, and print.

Ana announced the news of hеr engagement through Instagram, where she posted a picture along with a video featuring a close-up of the engagement ring. The caption stated:

"That's Mrs Logie to you."

According to People magazine, Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan have been keeping their relationship away from the limelight.

Logan Lerman's fiancée has been pursuing a successful career as a ceramic artist

Also known as Analuisa "Ana" Corrigan, she is currently employed at Hello Alfred as a freelance graphic designer, as per Distractify. She is a ceramic artist from New York.

According to Famous Birthdays, Ana finished her graduation from the Parsons School of Design and acquired a BFA in Communication Design. She then enrolled at Santa Barbara City College, where she studied graphic design. She was born on December 28, 1994, and is 28 years old as of 2023.

Ana spent her childhood in New York. Her father, Edward, who was a technical director for Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, passed away in 2014, and her mother's name is Monica. Ana had once paid tribute to her father in an Instagram post, sharing his handwritten note. The caption stated:

"After my dad passed i found these notes, along with others, amongst his stuff. He loved chilis (me) and loved him. Go hug, kiss, call, text, write notes to, be with and love your dad today if you can."

Ana is active on Instagram with around 123,000 followers, and she frequently shares pictures of her artwork.

Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan were romantically linked in 2020

Architectural Digest states that Logan Lerman and Ana Corrigan have been in a relationship since 2020. They made their first public appearance on the red carpet of Bullet Train, which was released last year and featured Lerman as one of the cast members.

The duo resided together during the pandemic, and Lerman shared the moments they spent together. The pair have continued to share pictures on their respective social media pages, including birthday tributes.

As mentioned earlier, Logan and Ana were seen together in West Hollywood, where they came out of a nightclub, Largo at the Coronet. Logan was wearing a black dress, while Ana was spotted in a blue cardigan and black trousers.

Lerman and Corrigan have not revealed a lot of details about their relationship until now, and they have yet to address their wedding plans. Before Corrigan, Lerman was romantically linked to actress Alexandra Daddario. Lerman and Daddario were reportedly engaged in 2014 but separated the following year.

Logan Lerman has appeared in multiple films and TV shows. However, he gained recognition for his appearance as Percy Jackson in the Percy Jackson film franchise. Additionally, he has been cast in important roles in a number of TV shows, including the conspiracy drama series Hunters, which is available on Amazon Prime Video.