How old is Antonia Lofaso? Renowned chef is set to compete in Superchef Grudge Match

Popular chef Antonia Lofaso is all set to compete in Superchef Grudge Match, which is slated to premiere on February 7, at 9 pm ET/PT on Food Network. It will be hosted by Darnell Ferguson, who is a popular chef, restaurateur, and star of “Worst Cooks in America,” where he was a co-host, and Tournament of Champions.

The 46-year-old will be joined by many other contestants who are veterans of the culinary industry in Superchef Grudge Match, which is all about settling longstanding feuds among rival chefs who have personal and business differences.

The participating chefs will have a chance to settle their differences in a single round once and for all to bury the hatchet and see who is the greatest chef among them all. Winner of the upcoming show will have lifetime rights to brag about their success against their opponent, a rewarding cash prize, and much more.

The official synopsis that Food Network put out with regards to Lofaso's antagonism with her rival chef Jet Tila on the show can be read as:

“In the series premiere, Darnell welcomes Chefs Antonia Lofaso and Jet Tila to settle their ‘Tournament of Champions’ rivalry – the two were tied in every category, until Jet won a rematch in the finale by one point. Since she has historically come out on top, Antonia is determined to restore order in the universe – while Jet is ready to defend his win.

Chef Antonia Lofaso is a single mom and a Top Chef fame star

Chef Antonia Lofaso, who hails from an Italian-American lineage, is best known for her work on Top Chef season 4 (2008). She also displayed her culinary prowess alongside her gutsy Italian demeanor on Top Chef: All Stars (2010) as well as Top Chef Duels (2014).

Antonia Lofaso created her food joint, Scopa - Italian Roots, in 2013, and it was a huge success. The chef's rendition of traditional Italian cuisine was praised as one of the best country-based restaurants in Los Angeles. Customers hail Scopa as a crucial local institution where Lofaso's dependably dishes up welcoming, authentic, and undeniably filling fares.

The 46-year-old attended the prestigious French Culinary Institute, and upon graduating, was hired at Beverly Hills' best-known restaurant, Wolfgang Puck's Spago. Under the mentorship of executive chef Lee Hefter, Lofaso refined her skills and technique and spent six years working at the famed LA hotspot. After mastering the cuisine at Spago, Lofaso made the difficult decision to leave and pursue a new adventure.

Upon starting her new role at LA's supper club, Foxtail, Antonia Lofaso's career encountered a monumental boom when Bravo came calling and contacted her for season 4 of its highly acclaimed cooking competition show, Top Chef. In addition to her restaurant and television experience, she also renders her expertise as a private chef to some of Hollywood's biggest stars in her kitty of skill sets.

In 2012, Lofaso collaborated with Penguin to publish The Busy Mom's Cookbook: 100 Recipes for Quick, Delicious, Home-cooked Meals, which also detailed the difficulties she faced while attending the prestigious French Culinary Institute and caring for her daughter at the same time.

Her television stints can be summed up as a judge on CNBC’s Restaurant Startup, and in reoccurring roles on Man v. Child, Real O'Neals, Grocery Games, Supermarket Stakeout, Chopped, and Cutthroat Kitchen on The Food Network, among others.

Lofaso had a loving relationship with Jamaican-born rapper, Heavy D; the couple also welcomed a daughter named Xea Myers in 2000. The 46-year-old and her only child relied on one another throughout their difficult period of mourning after pulmonary embolism claimed the life of Heavy D (real name Dwight Arrington Myer).

The rapper's death's immediate impact was characterized by Lofaso as a "whirlwind," the chef stated previously that she was devastated. The latter and her 22-year-old daughter presently reside in Los Angeles.

Lofaso very recently transitioned from being a television personality to running her own company. She is now the executive chef and proprietor of Black Market in Studio City, California, which she set up in 2011, in the collaboration with Mario Guddemi and Sal Aurora.

All you need to know about Food Network's Superchef Grudge Match 2023

Chef Antonia Lofaso will be seen challenging chef Jet Tila to a rematch of their Tournament of Champions semifinal encounter, which the latter won by a single point. Lofaso will settle the defeat she faced once and for all.

Food Network's Senior Vice President of Programming and Development, Betsy Ayala, said in an official statement:

"Just like show host Darnell Ferguson, these competitors are bold, brash, and incredibly talented. They will do whatever it takes to win against their culinary rival."

Superchef Grudge Match 2023 premieres on Tuesday, February 7, at 9 pm ET/PT, only on Food Network. It can be also streamed on Discovery+

