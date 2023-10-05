How old was Beyonce when she started dating Jay-Z? Age difference explored as resurfaced video sparks grooming claim 

Recently, an old video of pop star Beyonce and her rapper husband Jay-Z resurfaced on the internet. The clipping has been traced back to 2006, and in it, Beyonce can be heard saying how grateful she was for all the things Jay-Z had done for her while holding a glass of red wine.

“You have taught me so many things. I was 20 years old when we first met. You taught me how to be a woman,” Queen Bey stated in the old video.

Towards the end, when Beyonce wraps up her toast, she can be heard wishing Jay-Z a happy birthday and thanking God for his existence in her life.

As soon as the video resurfaced on social media platforms, it once again sparked a debate about the couple’s relationship, with many claiming Jay-Z is a groomer and pointing out their twelve-year age gap.

Beyonce was 19 years old when she started dating 31 year old Jay-Z

According to Elle magazine, Beyonce and Jay-Z first met in 2001 and began dating in November 2001, when she was still part of the musical girl group Destiny’s Child. In fact, during a 2008 interview with Seventeen Magazine, Queen Bey went on record to say:

“I was 18 when we first met, 19 when we first started dating. There was no rush – no one expected me to run off and get married.”

Later, when the couple released a joint love album in 2018 called Everything Is Love, the song titled 713 further clarified that they first crossed paths at the 2000 Video Music Awards (VMAs), which was held in Cancun, Mexico, and shared seats next to each other on their flight back home, which first sparked romance.

Expand Tweet

While Beyonce was 19 years old, Jay-Z was 31 when they began their courtship. However, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey, the singer clarified how she and Jay-Z became friends first and remained so for one and a half years before anything turned romantic.

Fast forward to April 2008, the couple tied the knot in a secret ceremony. Four years later, in January 2012, they were blessed with their first child, daughter Blue Ivy Carter. In 2016, divorce rumors were sparked after several tabloids suggested that Jay-Z cheated on the Halo singer. However, the duo dismissed all speculations. In June 2017, Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed twins Rumi and Sir Carter.

Netizens have mixed reactions to Beyonce's old video remarks on Jay-Z’s birthday

On Wednesday, October 4, a video of Beyonce and Jay-Z resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter). From the 2006 footage, it can be figured out that the couple was celebrating The Blueprint rapper’s 37th birthday, and Beyonce was giving a toast as part of the celebration.

In it, she was heard saying she was around 20 years old when they first met, and she seemed to get emotional about Jay-Z’s deep influence on her life and career. In fact, Queen Bey mentioned how it was Jay-Z who had taught her many things, including how to be a woman.

“You have given me so much in life…I just want you to be happy…I wanna spend every day of my life with you,” she stated.

Expand Tweet

She also wished her then-boyfriend (now husband) a happy birthday and thanked the Almighty for his presence in her life.

Since the video has recirculated on the internet, it has gained huge traction, with users calling out Jay-Z as a groomer and targeting the couple’s age gap. However, there are some fans who defend the couple.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This year, the couple celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary. Not only that, but Queen Bey embarked on the Renaissance World Tour with Jay-Z by her side. In between shows, the duo made appearances at Paris Fashion Week in June.

Over the years, the couple has collaborated on various musical projects, starting with 03 Bonnie & Clyde in 2002 and Crazy in Love in 2018. In fact, according to MTV, the couple has sold over 500 million records together.