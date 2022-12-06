How old is Brittan Byrd? Meet the professional model from Too Hot To Handle 2022

Too Hot To Handle returns for another season with ten clueless young attractive contestants who have no idea they're falling into a robot's trap. One of the contestants set to appear in the upcoming season is 22-year-old Brittan from Hawaii. She recently moved to Los Angeles to continue growing as a model.

Netflix's official description of the show reads:

"The sizzling reality dating show, Too Hot To Handle returns to Netflix for season 4 on December 7 2022. A brand new batch of lust-driven singles are looking for love, with a helping hand from TV host Mario Lopez & fan favourite, Lana."

Too Hot To Handle season 4 is set to premiere on December 7 on Netflix.

Too Hot To Handle season 4's Brittan Byrd loves the beach

Brittan Byrd, one of the ten contestants set to appear in the upcoming season of the fan-favorite Netflix show, is originally from Hawaii and recently moved to Los Angeles to continue working as a model.

She previously appeared on the cover of Modern Luxury and Zephyr Magazine 2022, promoting Hawaii. The blue-eyed model was previously represented by Premier Models and Talent in Miami and often likes to work with two photographers, Amadeo and Megan Batson, whose pictures are displayed across her social media platforms.

Her Instagram currently stands at 120K, and she often posts her work as a model. The Hawaiian native is mostly seen on the beach, posing solo as well as with other models.

Brittan and other Too Hot To Handle contestants will be put to the ultimate test of abstinence by Lana, and every time they break her rules, they'll be penalized.

Brittan's Netflix bio reads:

"Born and raised in Hawaii, model Brittan is ecstatic about being surrounded by babes and sunshine at the retreat. A self-proclaimed daddy’s girl, Brittan thinks she has men all figured out — and she’s ready to get exactly what she wants."

More about the show

The Netflix show will see ten contestants in Too Hot To Handle season 4, and like the previous seasons, they won't know they are on the show for the first 24 hours. Helping Lana trick the naive and attractive bunch is television personality Mario Lopez, who will act as the host of the fake show that the contestants believe they will be a part of.

Joining Brittan in the upcoming season are Creed, Dominique, James, Jawahir, Kayla, Nick, Nigel, Seb, and Sophie, and none of them know what they're in for.

As usual, Lana will drop a bomb that will shake everyone up. As part of the show, the individuals will be forbidden from indulging in physical contact and self-gratification, and if they fail to follow the rules, prize money will continue to be deducted from the total pot.

If they refrain from engaging in physical intimacy, one of them will walk away with a huge prize. Tune in on December 7 to see if, this season, a couple walks away from Too Hot To Handle prize money.

