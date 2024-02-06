How old is Cairo Sweet in Miller's Girl? Jenna Ortega's character and movie plot explored

The film Miller's Girl was released in theaters on January 26, 2024, with Jenna Ortega playing the role of Cairo Sweet, while Martin Freeman plays Jonathan Miller. Cairo is an 18-year-old student in a complicated relationship with Jonathan, her English teacher.

Ortega brings depth and complexity to Cairo in a story that goes beyond scandals as it looks at themes of innocence and desire. In the film Director and Writer Jade Bartlett explores topics like power dynamics, consent, and the long-lasting effects of forbidden love.

Cairo Sweet is an 18-year-old in a Tennessee town where she isn't just unique but smart, aloof, and yearning for something more than her seemingly perfect life.

However, Miller's Girl is about more than just a scandalous affair and explores power dynamics, and manipulation. It also goes on to explore the messy consequences of mentorship turning into exploitation. Miller's Girl further delves into the long-lasting effects of betrayal after the scandal.

Jenna Ortega aka Cairo Sweet's character in Miller's Girl

In Miller's Girl, Cairo Sweet is portrayed as an 18-year-old high school student. She is portrayed as someone who is incredibly smart and knows more than her peers. Cairo lives on her own in her family's mansion in Tennessee asher parents, who are lawyers, often go on trips.

Directed by Jade Bartlett, the film stars Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman and was released in theaters on Friday, January 26, 2024. Ortega shows the layers and complexity of the character on the big screen. The film has been given an R-rating for s*xual content, frequent swearing, teenage smoking, and drinking.

How does Miller's Girl end? Plot and ending explored

Miller's Girl ends with a deep exploration of the consequences when one pushes the limits. However, Miller cannot resist his urges and ends up getting caught up with his student, Cairo.

However, he quickly realizes the bad things that happened because of what he did. Cairo tells on him and tells everyone what he did. While he tries to backpedal and pretend like it didn't happen, his wife, Beatrice, confronts him and asks him about what he did.

As his innocent act begins to wear off, she can see through his lies. Instead of getting angry, she calmly approaches him and tries to understand his motives. She realizes that he craves attention, which he receives from the admiration he gets from Cairo.

Mr. Miller (L) tries to avoid taking all the blame (Image via Lionsgate, trailer thumbnail)

What she says hits hard and makes their marriage's future uncertain. The movie leaves the ending vague, suggesting that the damage caused may be irreparable. Beatrice thinks about leaving their ruined relationship behind.

In Miller's Girl, Jonathan tries to avoid taking full responsibility for his mistakes which leads to the ending being a little awkward. The film does not hold back in showing how things get messy after betrayal and how playing with power and manipulation can mess things up for a long time.

The movie explores the complexities of student-teacher relationships and blurs the line between mentoring and being taken advantage of. The title of the movie has a twist, representing both the main character Cairo, and the controversial writer Henry Miller.

Final thoughts

The movie challenges audiences to consider the impact of suppressed desire (Image via Lionsgate)

The film features a thought-provoking narrative. With nuanced performances, it is more than just a tale of forbidden love. It challenges viewers to confront uncomfortable truths about power imbalances and the complexities of consent. The movie asks who has the power in the shady relationship between Cairo and Miller. It explores whether Miller can redeem himself or if he is in denial.

Miller's Girl is available to stream on HBO Max.