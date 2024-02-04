"It should've been me": Memes erupt as Jenna Ortega kiss scene from Miller's Girl sparks fan frenzy online

Jenna Ortega, already one of the most iconic up-and-coming movie stars of this generation, is once again getting all the attention for a liplock scene from the 2024 dark comedy movie, Miller's Girl. In the movie, Ortega is seen locking lips with fellow co-star, 26-year-old actress Gideon Adlon, of The Craft: Legacy fame.

Fans were awestruck by the extended kiss scene and the fiery passion and chemistry between Ortega and Adlon. Many were left jealous and feigned for that kind of attention from the actress while others were left with their mouths wide open. One X user commented:

The Jenna Ortega kiss scene sparked a plethora of hilarious memes (Image via X/@ayeejuju)

Jenna Ortega's passionate kiss sends netizens in a frenzy

Miller's Girl, starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman, released on January 26 of this year, and although it really hasn't stirred up a barrage of rave reviews, averaging at 33% on Rotten Tomatoes, the film still made quite the splash online. Most of the attention the movie is now receiving is due to one scene between Ortega and co-star Gideon Adlon that went viral.

In the scene in question, Ortega and Adlon smile at each other while the former asks the latter if she is "ready?". Adlon gives out a sly smile and Ortega looks straight into her eyes before the duo cautiously bring their faces together and finally collide in a passionate liplock.

Expand Tweet

The scene left a lot of Jenna fans with their jaws completely dropped. X user @ykkswb posted a very rough phone-recorded version of the scene on the platform on Saturday, February 3, and it already surpassed 19.5 million views and even had a stupendous 104,000 bookmarks.

Another user, @ayeejuju, simply tweeted they had seen the scene, and that got over 24 million views.

Expand Tweet

Social media users were enthralled by the scene. Most comments sections were a tad bit horny, to say the least. Many painfully lamented that the person opposite Jenna Ortega should've been them and others thought about what the cameraman might've been thinking while filming the scene.

Here are a few (appropriate) X reactions to the tweets by the aforementioned users, @ayeejuju, and @ykkswb:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Miller's Girl fails to bring in rave reviews

Miller's Girl focuses on the complex relationship that develops between a teacher, Jonathan Miller played by Martin Freeman, and a talented student, Cairo Sweet played by Jenna Ortega after an astonishing creative writing assignment.

Gideon Adlon, with whom Jenna shares the passionate kiss, plays Winnie Black, a friend of Cairo.

The film landed an average IMDb score of 5.5 and a rather poor Rotten Tomatoes average of 33%, with a 44% audience score. The critics' consensus on the portal praised the film for having talented actors and a relevant enough central concept but also called it "narratively superficial" and "hollow".

Charles Bramesco of Inside Hook, who gave the film a rotten tomato, said:

"From one scene to the next, a viewer may experience trouble discerning whether this is a merely stupid movie, an amusing specimen of semi-witting camp, or stealth coup of high-wire self-parody."

Christy Lemire of the Roger Ebert website gave the film two stars and said that Miller's Girl had some thrilling moments but offered way too little substance.

She labeled the movie as something that "could have been good trash". The film, which hit theaters on January 26,is produced by Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogan, James Weaver, Josh Fagan, and Mary-Margaret Kunze.