How old was Caleb Willingham when he died? Details explored

Tammy Slaton married Caleb Willingham, star of 1000-lb Sisters, in November 2022 and the show documented their relationship. However, on June 30, 2023, Tammy's life took an unexpected turn with the tragic passing of her husband, who died at the age of 40.

The duo met at a weight loss rehab center and the latest season of the TLC series featured the late star when it premiered on December 12, 2023. His death was mentioned on the show and fans remembered him fondly as they spoke about his charming personality and paid tribute to him online.

In a heartbreaking revelation during a recent interview with People, Slaton shared that a friend of Caleb Willingham's notified her via text that he wasn't doing well. It was about 20 minutes later that she learned about his demise.

Tammy recalls how she heard about 1000-lb Sisters star Caleb Willingham's death

In a report by People published on December 13, 2023, Tammy recounted the moments she learned about her husband's death. She stated that she was at her residence in Kentucky at the time, while Caleb Willingham was at the Ohio rehab facility they had both attended together.

She mentioned she received a text from Caleb Willingham's friend, who told her that he was "not doing good." About 20 minutes later, she was informed that "he was gone."

On July 1, 2023, Tammy shared a statement with People as she revealed the news of her husband's demise.

"I am devastated to share the news of my husband’s passing. He was my best friend and I loved him dearly. When I met Caleb he became my guardian angel and now he really is watching over me. Our families appreciate everyone’s sympathy and ask that you respect our privacy at this time," she said.

In addition to her statement, Tammy also took to Instagram to share her heartbreak over Caleb Willingham's death. She thanked him for showing her "real love and happiness" and stated that she would always love him.

Tammy Slaton recently told People that she was "doing fairly well." She mentioned she had created meaningful keepsakes, including a ring and musical note-shaped necklace containing her late husband's ashes. She finds solace in having a tangible reminder of him with her and experiences "separation anxiety" when she takes off her jewelry.

"He's going to live on now forever because his memory is encapsulated. Knowing that he's with me, it's helping me pass the day. I find myself grabbing my necklace and holding it a lot. When I take off my jewelry, I feel like it's weird, separation anxiety. I start panicking," she said.

She added:

"Every time I miss him, I can always look back at the show and watch it and see what made me happy again."

TLC also shared a statement after the news of Caleb Willingham's death came to light. They mentioned that they were "deeply saddened" by his demise and sent their condolences to Tammy, his family, and friends.

New episodes of 1000-lb Sisters release every Tuesday at 9 pm ET on TLC. The show is also available to stream on Max.