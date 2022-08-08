How old is Camila Coelho? Age explored as Brazilian influencer welcomes first child with husband, Ícaro

Fashion and beauty influencer Camila Coelho has welcomed her first child with her husband Ícaro Coelho. The Elaluz founder shared the announcement on Instagram and revealed that the baby boy was born on August 5.

In the post, Camila Coelho uploaded a carousel with images of her child holding her finger, her husband holding the new-born. It also had an emotional clip of the new mother exclaiming- “thank you so much, God” in the hospital.

The 34-year-old new mother wrote in the caption:

“Our angel is here!🤍🙏🏼Kai Coelho - born 8/5/22 at 8:52pm (My tears of happiness when I heard him crying after almost 24hours in labor). We are so grateful he is healthy and here with us”

Camila Coelho announced her pregnancy in March during an interview with Vogue Brazil when she expressed joy at having conceived after going through a "sensitive journey."

Coelho said:

“It has truly been the happiest 23 weeks of my life. After a sensitive journey, with so much fear and many frustrations, God has blessed us with the most special gift in life, the one we have dreamed of the most - OUR BABY!!!”

Camila Coelho shares pregnancy journey on Instagram

Following the official announcement with Vogue, the Virginopolis-native told her 9.8 million Instagram followers that “DREAMS DO COME TRUE!”

Camila Coelho also revealed in the post that her epilepsy left her with immense “fear and many frustrations.” The fashion fanatic was diagnosed with epilepsy as a child.

During an interview with Elle, Coelho revealed how this gave her a positive outlook during her pregnancy from the beginning. She said:

“Right in the beginning when the baby was still a fetus, I remember saying to myself, ‘This baby is healthy, this baby is growing beautifully and he’s going to be a perfect child. He’s going to be born perfect.’ Reassuring myself helped make a change in my mental health and will impact how the baby grows up.”

To ensure that she had a safe pregnancy, the entrepreneur also revealed that she had to plan to get pregnant with medical assistance to avoid congenital disabilities. The new-mom also decided that she wanted to maintain transparency with her followers while sharing her pregnancy journey.

The influencer managed to make her baby bump an accessory. Coelho continued to upload images of her outfits on Instagram, which always showed off her glorious baby bump.

Throughout her pregnancy, Coelho made sure that she did not view her body changing in a negative manner. Although she was gaining weight, she decided to eat healthy and workout regularly. However, allowed herself to give in to her pregnancy cravings.

She said during the interview:

“I did not stop eating carbs or chocolate or anything like that – I never limited myself – I just made sure I was very active during pregnancy and eating all the good stuff the baby needed.”

Camila and Ícaro tied the knot in 2010. Just like Camila, her husband is from Brazil and the influencer’s friend introduced the two. Coelho’s husband is the CEO of Super Vaidosa Media.

