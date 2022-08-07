"This is very disturbing": Fans react to Family or Fiancé star Shanika allegedly having a baby with her ex-boyfriend

Family or Fiancé returned with its third dramatic season on Saturday, August 6, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN. Love expert Tracy McMillan is back with eight couples and mediating conversations between them and their families.

The hit series brings the couples and their families together under one roof for three days, while the pair hope to get their relatives on board for their marriage.

On this week's episode of Family or Fiancé, the first couple, Shanika and Justin talked about their issues, but the former's family opened up about the bride-to-be having a child with her ex. However, some knew that she had an abortion while others thought she had the baby; Justin was told the former.

Fans were quick to respond to Shanika's situation; one tweeted:

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"At the heart of the series is relationship expert Tracy McMillan, who serves as the voice of reason as the couples confront their family's concerns. She works with the newlyweds-to-be on ways to strengthen their bond, unpack their differences and reveal their true selves to their families--for better or worse."

It further goes on to say:

"At the end of the final day, families are given the chance to speak now or forever hold their peace leaving each couple to decide once and for all if they're truly ready to say, "I do.""

Family or Fiancé Season 3 introduces Shanika and Justin

The first episode of Family or Fiancé featured couple Shanika and Justin. The duo have been together for two years, engaged for a year. However, Shanika is having a hard time mending relationships with her family members, especially her brother Toney.

During the first meeting with relationship coach Tracy McMillan, Shanika opened up about her issues with her family. She revealed that she hadn't spoken to her brother in about a year as him and her family weren't cordial with anyone, not even Justin's family at the engagement party.

The Family or Fiancé relationship coach revealed the plans for the next three days and proceeded to have a family meeting with both families. During that time, both Shanika and Justin's family raised their concerns about the couple.

While Justin's family complained about the couple having communication issues, Shanika's family hinted at the bride-to-be possibly having a baby and lying about the same to Justin.

At the couple's respective tasks, where each of them had to address concerns with their to-be spouse's family, Shanika's family opened up about the "baby situation." They revealed that Shanika posted pictures of her being pregnant and also shared pictures of the baby, but had told Justin and everyone except her brother that she had an abortion.

Family or Fiancé couple Justin and Shanika’s family weren’t sure if the bride-to-be was lying about having a baby with her ex-partner or was lying about having an abortion. Shanika justified stating that it was part of her story and that she had made amends with the people she needed to.

She eventually confessed that her having the baby was an "elaborate lie," and the story of her having had an abortion was true.

Fans react to Family or Fiancé Shanika allegedly having a baby with her ex

Check out what fans have to say about Shanika potentially having a baby:

🌱Alien AquaStar🌱 @EHS_Engineer This girl is a compulsive liar and her brother will not be able to get his point across bc he’s way to aggressive. Like scary aggressive. #familyorfiance This girl is a compulsive liar and her brother will not be able to get his point across bc he’s way to aggressive. Like scary aggressive. #familyorfiance

Murda @MissMurda954 Ohhh she thought her family was going to wake up and forget about a whole baby she allegedly gave birth to #FamilyOrFiancé Ohhh she thought her family was going to wake up and forget about a whole baby she allegedly gave birth to #FamilyOrFiancé

Kreole Diva @KreoleDiva08 WOW this chick is still lying. She speaks in an even tone while she is saying some real outlandish stuff. Then she blames her brother (Great Value Kendrick Lamar) for being upset. And the fiancé may need a caretaker because he may have some special needs too. #familyorfiance WOW this chick is still lying. She speaks in an even tone while she is saying some real outlandish stuff. Then she blames her brother (Great Value Kendrick Lamar) for being upset. And the fiancé may need a caretaker because he may have some special needs too. #familyorfiance https://t.co/MQJw6RH9Yp

🐘🌻 @GabbRissa If you lie about having a baby, you’ll lie about anything #familyorfiance If you lie about having a baby, you’ll lie about anything #familyorfiance

Tangerina🌊💦💦 @wutsstoppingyou Justin needs to wake up. She is manipulative and a habitual liar. #familyorfiance Justin needs to wake up. She is manipulative and a habitual liar. #familyorfiance

Veronica McDonald🗣 @Purify_toast17 I understand now. Shanika is a liar. Everyone in the family knows Shanika is a liar but the brother is the only one who ever calls her out on it. The brother is angry because he knows & the family knows if they call Shanika out she will cut them off. #familyorfiance I understand now. Shanika is a liar. Everyone in the family knows Shanika is a liar but the brother is the only one who ever calls her out on it. The brother is angry because he knows & the family knows if they call Shanika out she will cut them off. #familyorfiance

E. McNeal @mrsemcneal Justin seems to submissive for Shanika, and the family should not give their blessing. How can you lie to your own family about a pregnancy, and baby, then just say it was an elaborate lie? #familyorfiance Justin seems to submissive for Shanika, and the family should not give their blessing. How can you lie to your own family about a pregnancy, and baby, then just say it was an elaborate lie? #familyorfiance https://t.co/oWVBGlItuw

As the Family or Fiancé couples embark on a journey to convince their family, the pressure of having a wedding keeps looming around their heads, which is bound to cause some drama or the other.

Several issues will be brought up, many secrets will be revealed, and families will become difficult to convince. It will become essential for the pairs to decide if they want to stick with their fiance or side with their families by the end of the season.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Family or Fiancé next week on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at 9 pm ET on OWN.

