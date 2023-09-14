How old is Courtney Anne Mitchell? Corey Feldman age difference explored as actor files for legal separation

Corey Feldman has recently applied for legal separation from his wife Courtney Anne Feldman. The duo tied the knot in 2016 and they have an age difference of 18 years. Corey is 52 years old as of 2023 while Courtney is 34.

According to Today, the legal documents revealed that the legal separation was filed on September 12, 2023, at a Los Angeles Superior Court. The documents also stated that Corey and Courtney separated on June 22, 2023, due to irreconcilable differences.

Expand Tweet

Corey has requested the court to prevent the possibility of paying any spousal support to Courtney. However, he revealed to NBC News that he has been "voluntarily paying spousal support" since the time they split. He further stated:

"I will continue doing so for a reasonable time period regardless of a court ruling because I feel it's the appropriate thing to do in these situations where adultery is not involved."

The pair's separation was confirmed last month due to Courtney's ongoing health issues.

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Feldman exchanged vows in 2016

Corey Feldman and Courtney Anne Feldman married in 2016 and they have been featured together in reality shows like Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition.

Although they have separated now, Corey and Courtney have shared a close bond during their marriage. The duo confirmed their separation last month while speaking to People and Feldman revealed at the time that he and Courtney have a lot of love and respect for each other. He added:

"There is no one to blame. This is a case of life becoming really hard, Courtney dealing with health issues, and two people who have grown apart and now find themselves at a crossroads."

Corey was already planning for his Love Retours 23 but he decided to postpone it after Courtney's health problems. He also said that although he does not know anything about the future, he knows their love for each other will not end so easily.

Expand Tweet

Courtney revealed to People that she has been battling health issues for around two years and this has left an impact on her. She further stated:

"I always try to keep positive and a light heart regardless of what I am going through physically, but sadly it has now crossed a threshold where I can no longer continue on with the tour."

She said that she has been fighting chronic fatigue syndrome for a long time, affecting her energy to travel to various places. She also thanked Corey for being there as she was going through the healing process.

Courtney Anne Mitchell is a popular model who has been featured in various magazines and music videos over the years.

Corey Feldman has been married 2 more times in the past

Corey Feldman's first marriage was to actress Vanessa Marcil. Corey and Vanessa married in 1989 and they separated in 1993.

His second marriage was to Susie Sprague in 2002 and they separated in 2009. The duo's divorce was finalized in 2014. Corey is the father of a son named Zen Scott Feldman, who was born to Susie.

Corey Feldman is mostly known for his performance as Tommy Jarvis in Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter and Friday the 13th: A New Beginning. He last voiced Tank Standing Buffalo in the film, SAVJ, released in 2022.