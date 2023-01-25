What is myalgic encephalomyelitis? Stuart Murdoch illness explored amid tour cancellation

Due to Stuart Murdoch's health issues, Belle & Sebastian recently canceled their tour of North America. Murdoch announced the news on social media on behalf of the band. The musician, who lives with Myalgic encephalomyelitis said that as he has been having health problems since November 2022, the band wished to take the "safer route" and cancel their upcoming tour.

He said:

“As you might be aware my health took a dive around November 2022. While I am hoping that I will improve over the coming months, we felt it would be a safer route to cancel this tour and leave a clear path to recovery, rather than take a risk and have to cancel at the last minute.”

The statement mentioned that the band had a lot of plans for their fans. It added that they will release their next EP in the upcoming few months, but people will have to wait a little longer before the band can go on tour. The caption of the post read:

“Thanks to everyone who bought tickets for the shows and for those of you who've reached out with love and support recently. We hope to be playing to you all soon.”

The band’s tour was scheduled to be held from April to May 2023, at different venues including Theatre Diana, Metropolitan Theatre, Turner Hall, Majestic Theatre, Athenaeum Theatre, Bronson Centre, State Theatre, and more.

Myalgic encephalomyelitis: Causes, symptoms, and prevention

Myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME) is commonly known as chronic fatigue syndrome. It leads to fatigue and the cause of the same is currently under research.

The most common symptoms of the disease include extreme exhaustion following physical or mental exercise, problems with memory and thinking skills, dizziness that causes problems in lying down, sitting, or standing, muscle or joint pain, and nonrestorative sleep or unrefreshing sleep.

The cause of the disease currently remains unknown, but there have been a few theories regarding the same. Some of the causes could include genetic issues, infections, physical and emotional trauma, and problems with energy usage. Those diagnosed with the disease might experience symptoms like headaches, sore throats, and tender lymph nodes in the neck and armpits.

The illness can impact people of all age groups and women are most likely to contract it. People with a history of medical issues like fibromyalgia and postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome might have a higher probability of being diagnosed with the disease.

Chronic fatigue syndrome can be a result of a lot of physical activity and emotional stress. People diagnosed with the disease might face trouble taking care of themselves and even getting out of bed.

Stuart Murdoch protested to find a cure for ME in September 2022

Stuart Murdoch was diagnosed with ME 30 years ago (Image via Frank Hoensch/Getty Images)

In September last year, Stuart Murdoch participated in a protest at the Scottish parliament related to the funding of specialist treatment to find a cure for chronic fatigue syndrome.

While speaking to the PA news agency, Stuart Murdoch said that having chronic fatigue syndrome made him feel invisible and like a non-person as a treatment and cure for the illness is not available.

He continued:

“It strikes me – why should this be a protest? What makes it different to other illnesses? The fact is people with ME, for some mysterious reason are not believed.”

Murdoch mentioned that chronic fatigue syndrome has a long list of symptoms and that many people in the UK have contracted the disease. However, there is no way to find out if someone has been diagnosed with it or if there is a treatment.

Stuart Murdoch said that when he was diagnosed with the disease 30 years ago, he felt like a second-hand citizen.

Poll : 0 votes