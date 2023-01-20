What is Myasthenia gravis? Symptoms explored as Jerry Blavat dies aged 82

Famous DJ and performer Jerry Blavat recently passed away on January 20 at the age of 82 due to myasthenia gravis and other health issues. He was hospitalized at the Jefferson-Methodist Hospital at the time of his death.

News anchor for 6 ABC Action News Alicia Vitarelli paid tribute to Blavat with a lineup of pictures and wrote that he was a living legend. She was also a close friend of Blavat and said:

"For decades, 'The Geator with the Heater' ('The Boss with the Hot Sauce') has been the voice of this city and beyond. His talent has raised up countless other artists, absolute legends in their own rights. Jerry's infectious enthusiasm, joy, vibrant and kind soul, and friendship to all has been a beacon of light."

She added:

"It shines on all of us and makes us better for it. From you, Jerry, we learned to lift up others and to truly live life. International superstar. Philly's best cheerleader. An absolute treasure."

Kyle Shallow @kyle_shallow RIP Jerry Blavat, the Geator with the Heater, the Boss with the Hot Sauce, and the soundtrack to our summers, quite literally.



Myasthenia gravis: Causes, symptoms, prevention, and more

Myasthenia gravis (MG) leads to weakness and fatigue in muscles, which do not remain under voluntary control. A breakdown in normal communication between nerves and muscles can lead to what is also called MG.

MG is common among women who are younger than 40 and men who are older than 60. Common symptoms include muscle weakness, drooping of the eyelids, double vision or diplopia, impaired speaking, problems in swallowing and chewing, and changes in facial expressions.

According to experts, children are sometimes born with a rare form of myasthenia gravis, called congenital myasthenic syndrome.

The illness can lead to severe complications like a myasthenic crisis, thymus gland tumors, underactive or overactive thyroid, and autoimmune conditions. A permanent cure for myasthenia gravis is not yet available.

DJ Jerry Blavat hosted various live events and radio shows

Jerry Blavat initially hosted radio shows (Image via Bobby Bank/Getty Images)

Born on July 3, 1940, Jerry Blavat started his career on the radio and hosted many shows, including Bandstand. He was the owner of a record store company called Record Museum, which is no longer operational.

He gained recognition as the host of The Discophonic Scene. He was then featured in various films and TV shows including The Mod Squad, The Tonight Show, The Monkees, Desperately Seeking Susan, Baby It's You, and Cookie.

Blavat also became the subject of a death hoax after he canceled a few scheduled events. He shut down the rumors on Facebook at the time and mentioned on his website that he was dealing with an issue with his shoulders.

Jerry Blavat is survived by his partner Keely Stahl, four daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

