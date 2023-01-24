What happened to Polo Polo? Health issues explored as beloved Mexican comedian dies aged 78 

Famous comedian Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez Benitez, who performed as “Polo Polo,” passed away on Monday, January 23, at the age of 78. He was known for his adult-themed and double-meaning jokes.

Benitez’s death was announced on his Facebook page along with a picture and a caption which, when translated from Spanish to English, stated:

“PoloPolo died on this day. One of the greatest comedians from #Mexico and Latin America. His name was Leopoldo Roberto Garcia Pelaez, who was born in Leon in 1944. Thank you for so many moments, so many smiles. We will carry you in our hearts always. May he rest in peace.”

Comedian Jorge Ortiz de Pinedo expressed his grief on Facebook and wrote that he was well-known for making people laugh out loud with his jokes. Pinedo also mentioned that he “imposed fashion, style, and ways of humor with his personal way of telling his jokes and his stories.”

Another comedian, Los Tres Tristes Tigres, paid tribute to Polo on Facebook by sharing a group picture. Along with the picture, he wrote:

“Mister Polo Polo was ahead of himself on this road but he will certainly be remembered forever for his exceptional hard work, Polo Polo taught comedy that the road can be enjoyed equally or more than the destination. We share with you a photo of the exciting day we met him and told him the show. #RIP #polopolo Hugs to family and friends.”

Benitez’s son Paul Garcia told the Associated Press that his father died from natural causes at his home. Although Pelaez had vascular dementia, it remains unknown if the disease played any role in his death.

Polo Polo took retirement from the stage due to health problems

In 2016, there were rumors that Pelaez took retirement from the stage after being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. His son later confirmed that Polo had vascular dementia and preferred to get treatment at home instead of being admitted to a health institute.

Vascular dementia is a term describing problems with reasoning, planning, judgment, memory, and other thought processes resulting from brain damage due to impaired blood flow to the brain.

The symptoms differ based on the part of the brain where the blood flow is impaired. The most common signs include confusion, problems in concentration, reduced ability to think and act, trouble in planning something or decision-making, memory problems, restlessness, and depression.

The problem can be caused by a stroke blocking a brain artery, brain hemorrhage, and narrowed or chronically damaged brain blood vessels. It can be prevented by maintaining healthy blood pressure, preventing diabetes, reducing smoking, regular physical exercise, and checking cholesterol.

Polo Polo was well-known for his sold-out shows at different clubs

Born on March 9, 1944, Leopoldo never revealed anything about his childhood. He was employed at a shoe factory before starting his career in comedy by performing in some small shows.

But that was until he started performing at Keops Nightclub. His shows at Keops Nightclub made him a popular face. Eventually, he began performing at Crown Hall Crown Hotel Plaza in Mexico. His debut album was titled Musart, which despite featuring foul language, received positive feedback from the audience.

Polo Polo started appearing on television and performed his first show in the United States in 1988. His popularity continued to increase, and he got the opportunity to travel to various places around the world. He performed at the Los Angeles-based Grand Olympic Auditorium and the Sahara Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas. He also presented a TV show titled Con Ganas.

