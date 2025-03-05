How old was D'Angelo when he was with Angie Stone? Children's ages explored as they speak out in wake of tragic loss

Singer, songwriter, actress, and record producer Angie Stone passed away aged 63 in a car accident in Montgomery, Alabama, on March 1, 2025. The news was shared with TMZ by her representative Deborah R. Champagne.

In the wake of this tragic loss, Stone's daughter, Diamond Stone and son Michael Archer shared a joint tribute on Instagram. In a post uploaded on March 4, they wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that the children of the R&B singer Angie Stone along with her extended family want to thank you all for your love and well wishes during what is an extremely difficult time,” the caption read.

In the post, they called Angie Stone “an example for black women and girls everywhere” as well as a “pioneer of rap music” who believed in giving back to her fans and community through her foundation, Angel Stripes.

“Diamond and Michael along with the rest of Angie‘s family want to thank you for reaching out, but also asked that you respect their privacy as they grieve the loss of their beloved mother,” the statement read.

For the unversed, Angie Stone shared daughter Diamond, 41, with her former husband Rodney Stone and her son Michael, 27, with neo soul singer-songwriter, Michael “D’Angelo” Archer. Stone dated D’Angelo in the 1990s when she was in the early 30s while he was 19 years old.

D'Angelo shared a picture of Angie Stone on his Instagram Story in the aftermath of the tragic news.

Exploring Angie Stone and D’Angelo’s age gap, relationship, and more amid her demise

Angie Stone attended Black Music Honors 2021 at City Winery Nashville on May 5. (Image via Getty)

D’Angelo, born in February 1974, reportedly dated Angie Stone when he was 19 years old, meaning they dated around 1993. At the time, the December 1961-born Stone was around 31 or 32 years old. However, some outlets like Atlanta Blackstar reported she was 30.

As per the same outlet, the couple dated for four years during which time they also collaborated professionally multiple times. In fact, Angie co-wrote and co-produced D’Angelo’s debut Grammy-nominated album, Brown Sugar, in 1995. They also co-wrote the song Everyday for her first studio album Black Diamond (1999). The pair’s only child, son, Michael D’Angelo Archer II was born in 1998, who also goes by the stage name Swayvo Twain.

During a May 2023 interview with radio host Jazmyn Summers, Angie Stone talked about the 12-year age gap between her and D’Angelo. Calling him the “love of [her] life, she said:

“I’ll tell anybody when you find true love, it’s undeniable. You can’t deny true love."

The late singer added that D’Angelo’s “insecurities” made it “difficult” for her to co-parent their son with him.

“If you’re made to feel inadequate about who you love, how in the world do you move into how to love anyone connected? The love is real. I won’t tell you that he doesn’t love his son because he absolutely loves his son. But it puts people in an awkward position when you think the world is watching,” she mentioned.

Likewise, during a October 2008 conversation with Essence, the No More Rain (In This Cloud) artist opened up about her past relationship with D’Angelo.

“When I was dating him, he wore glasses, had short hair and his pants were hanging down to his b*tt. He was just a 19-year-old kid with big shorts and nobody cared and no one saw his beauty but me,” she recalled.

Angie Stone also discussed being friends and co-parents with her “first relationship” D’Angelo, despite their split.

“D’angelo and I are parents first. For the sake of my son, I would never disrespect his father. I am an understanding sister and it’s a love-hate relationship and I hope people don’t misunderstand my statement… There are times that we are silent and there are times that we laugh. He’ll [D'Angelo] always have a special place in my heart.”

Angie Stone at the Black Music Honors 2021 (Image via Getty)

In the same interview, Stone said people had the misconception that he only dated “young men,” however, that wasn’t true. She assured that all these men were “mature” while she often didn’t know their ages before getting involved, rather acted on “spirit.”

In June 2024, when Instagram influencer @knowledgecjanice re-opened discussions about the age difference between Angie Stone and D’Angelo, the former came to her defense.

She thanked her fans for supporting her and speaking her “truth,” confirming she was 30 and D’Angelo was 19 when they came together.

“Watch your mouth is unfortunate you guys don’t understand how love works it’s timeless it’s ageless and it’s colorless fortunately for us we found each other. We had a beautiful friendship that turned into a relationship… I was not a predator,” wrote Stone in the comments of the original post.

The Sequence hip-hop band member also claimed that she was “pursued” by D’Angelo and not the other way around, adding they were friends above everything else, as she previously mentioned during a VladTV interview in 2023, where she recalled him being an “old soul” when they first connected.

In her Instagram comments, Angie Stone also asked people to “get out of their feelings” and not be “jealous” of who she was with, as she and her partners, including D’Angelo were all in love and found “beauty” in their “union.”

In the aftermath of Angie Stone’s demise over the weekend in a fatal car crash, her kids Diamond and Michael thanked her fans and supporters on Instagram for their love and prayers. They also asked for privacy to grieve the loss of their mother and urged everyone to honor her life, music, and legacy.

Funeral and memorial services are being planned to allow her fans to offer their tribute, as per the post.

