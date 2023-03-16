How old is Daejhanae Jackson? Shanquella Robinson's family asks President Biden to extradite suspect from Mexico to US

In the latest development in the Shanquella Robinson case, her family's lawyers are pleading with President Joe Biden to order the extradition of Daejhanae Jackson, the alleged killer. Robinson's family penned a letter to Biden on Monday, asking Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and other diplomatic officials to intervene in the matter.

It is also being reported by the New York Post that Mexican officials already have an arrest warrant out for Daejhanae Jackson, who is wanted by the authorities. Since this is an international issue, Robinson's family has requested diplomatic involvement in their letter to the President.

Speaking about the same, attorneys Benjamin Clump and Sue-Ann Robinson said:

"The President or the Secretary of State must step in and ask: for the extradition of the suspect or suspects or concurrent jurisdiction and file charges in the United States.”

Daejhanae Jackson, who is currently 26 years old, was allegedly suspected of the death of Shanquella. Videos showed Shanquella being beaten up when she traveled to Mexico in October 2022. The beating was what led to her death.

An arrest warrant has been issued in Mexico, but it remains uncertain as to whether Jackson was arrested or not. She currently has charges of femicide against her.

Shanquella Robinson’s death explored as family demands justice months after her death

Shanquella Robinson was found dead in mysterious circumstances while on a trip to Mexico with her friends. While multiple investigations have been conducted in the past, no strict action has been taken against the alleged suspect. All of this has left her family infuriated,

For the same reason, Shanquella’s family along with their attorneys gathered at a press conference in Washington DC. At the conference, they demanded that President Joe Biden and the State Department assist them. They also asked for the extradition of the suspect.

Shanquella's family attorney also added:

"Fifteen weeks and three days with all this visual evidence. Nobody has been arrested. Nobody has been arrested.”

The visual evidence that the attorney Clump was talking about is video footage of Shanquella from the luxury resort, where she can be seen beaten by a woman. The autopsy report also confirmed that Robinson passed away due to seizures caused by the hitting.

Shanquella Robinson's family's attorney also claimed that they would be attempting to get in touch with the higher levels of the government for timely action. He said:

"I plan on talking to the highest levels of our government to say Shanquella Robinson is not irrelevant and you all need to give her the same dignity and respect as any citizen in the United States with merit.”

The entire fiasco happened after the Charlotte, North Carolina native went on a trip with her friends and was found dead at the resort. While her friends claimed that Shanquella Robinson passed away due to alcohol positioning, an autopsy report revealed that she had suffered from trauma to her neck and spine.

The government is yet to respond to a request made by Shanquella Robinson's family.

