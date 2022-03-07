How old is Dana Blumberg? All about Robert Kraft's girlfriend as Tommy Hilfiger reveals couple are engaged

Robert Kraft recently proposed to his girlfriend, Dr. Dana Blumberg. Reports say that Kraft gave her an engagement ring.

Popular fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger revealed from the stage of the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event on March 6 that Kraft and Blumberg are engaged. Sources say that they have been engaged for a few weeks, and Hilfiger unexpectedly announced the news at the event. According to a source:

“Tommy Hilfiger was the honoree, and Robert and Dana were both chairs of the event for Tommy. [Hillfiger] said his ‘good friend Bob Kraft got engaged to Dr. Dana Blumberg’ at the event on stage, speaking to the whole audience.”

Dana and Kraft went public in 2019 and have now decided to get married. Kraft is 80 years old, Blumberg is 47 years old.



#Patriots New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is now engaged to his girlfriend of a few years, Dr. Dana Blumberg, according to multiple reports.Dana and Kraft went public in 2019 and have now decided to get married. Kraft is 80 years old, Blumberg is 47 years old.

Dana Blumberg, 48, is engaged to Robert Kraft, 81.

A source of Page Six stated that attendees spotted Blumberg wearing a giant rock at the gala. The source added that it looked like it was 10 carats or more and was as big as some of Bon’s Super Bowl rings.

Everything known about Robert Kraft’s partner

Dr. Dana Blumberg is reportedly an Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia. She completed her education at Saint Louis University School of Medicine and revolutionized glaucoma treatment. Blumberg is reportedly 47 years old, and her bio says:

“Her clinical interests include medical, laser, and surgical management of primary open-angle glaucoma, angle-closure glaucoma, pigmentary glaucoma, and pseudoexfoliation glaucoma, as well as secondary glaucomas such as neovascular and inflammatory.”

Detailed information on her date of birth, family, and career is yet to be revealed. She gained recognition for her relationship with Robert Kraft.

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg’s relationship timeline

Kraft and Blumberg have been dating since 2019. They were first spotted holding hands at the French Open in June 2019 and a month later at the Women’s World Cup soccer finals in Paris.

The pair then attended the annual Apollo in the Hamptons bash at Ronald Perelman’s estate along with some familiar faces like Jerry Seinfeld, Jamie Foxx, Spike Lee, and others.

Robert Kraft and Dana Blumberg were spotted together on several occasions (Image via Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

The 80-year-old was accompanied by Blumberg to Elton John’s Oscars bash in LA in 2020, where they posed happily for pictures. One of their friends revealed to Page Six at the time:

“They’re serious, as the kids would say, ‘they’re going steady!’ They’ve been dating for almost a year now, and they’re happy.”

The couple's wedding plans remain unknown. Meanwhile, the billionaire businessman was previously married to philanthropist and charity founder Myra Kraft, who passed away in 2011.

