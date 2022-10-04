How old is Daniel Cooper? Meet the youngest single to board The Real Love Boat

Daniel Cooper, 25, is the youngest among the men aboard The Real Love Boat, hoping to find his soulmate through the help of it's hosts and crew members.

Hosted by Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell, the show will take the contestants through the Mediterranean, making ports of call in Rome, Santorini, Athens, Barcelona, Marseille, and more. Daniel and other singles will search for true love during this journey.

The show will air on CBS on Wednesday, October 5, at 9 pm PT/ET.

Daniel Cooper from The Real Love Boat featured in a LeBron James commercial

Daniel Cooper, the 25-year-old from Atlanta, Georgia, is an actor-model-reality TV star, as per his Instagram profile. He played the lead role in the 2013 major motion picture, Playing for Love. His face was also featured in the book Fate & Freedom by K.I. Knight. The book has won awards for best cover and a plethora of other acknowledgements.

Daniel was born in Chicago, IL, and is one of four children born to Leroy and Cyndy Cooper. His father is a construction worker, and his mother is a teacher.

Daniel was a basketball player in his school days. He completed his education from West Orange-South Dade and majored in Sports Management. As per his profile on gbcathletics.com, during his time as a player, he competed in 26 games with six starts as a freshman in 2014-15, ending fourth on the squad with a .428 shooting percentage and also scored in double figures seven times.

After playing for a few years, Daniel left the court to act full time. He has starred in a movie and even featured in a LeBron James commercial, Nike & Lebron James: Training Day.

He admires Jesus the most and enjoys acting, dancing, and playing NBA 2K16 video game. His favorite actor is Will Smith, and he is an avid fan of Derrick Rose and the Chicago Bulls.

Hosting The Real Love Boat is "a dream come true" for Rebecca and Jerry

The Real Love Boat is inspired by the 1970's rom-com television series The Love Boat. As mentioned earlier, the show brings together 12 single contestants, six men and six women.

These individuals embark on a Mediterranean voyage on a luxury cruise ship, taking part in various challenges and surprise tasks until they find their perfect partner.

Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell are excited to host The Real Love Boat together and help the singles match their right pairs. Speaking about hosting the show, Romijn and O'Connell said:

"After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true. When we heard it was aboard THE REAL LOVE BOAT, that dream got an iconic theme song - 'we promise something for everyone.’”

Even crew members such as Captain Paolo Arrigo, bartender Ezra Freeman, and Cruise Director Matt Mitcham will help the singles navigate their love life on the reality show.

Tune in to CBS on Wednesday to watch Daniel's love journey on The Real Love Boat.

