How old is Ed Sheeran's wife, Cherry Seaborn? Age explored as couple welcome second child together

Ed Sheeran recently welcomed his second baby, a daughter, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn. The singer announced the news on Instagram by posting a picture of a pair of white baby socks on top of a brown blanket. The caption reads,

“Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl. We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4 x.”

In brief, about Ed Sheeran’s wife: Age, career, and more

Born on May 6, 1992, Cherry Seaborn is a field hockey player who has played for Durham University and Duke University. She won the British University Championship in 2012 and 2013 as part of the Durham field hockey team. She is currently working for an accounting company, Deloitte.

Cherry Seaborn is a field hockey player (Image via GORC/Getty Images)

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn’s relationship timeline

Seaborn and Sheeran first met at Thomas Mills High School in the UK, where they studied together. They parted ways when the latter dropped out of school to pursue his career in music, and Seaborn went to North Carolina to study at Duke University.

Rumors about Seaborn dating Sheeran began in 2015 when they were spotted together at a Mets game. The two also appeared together at Taylor Swift’s party, and Swift posted a picture of them kissing, making it evident that Cherry and Ed were dating.

The pair then decided to keep their relationship away from the limelight, and Seaborn rarely appears in Sheeran’s social media posts. She has also kept her social media profiles set to private mode.

Ed Sheeran announced his engagement to Cherry Seaborn in January 2018. He shared a picture of them on social media and stated that they were happy and in love.

They tied the knot a year later and were expecting their first child in August 2020. They welcomed a daughter, Lyra Antarctica, the same month, and Sheeran announced the news on Instagram by posting a photo of a pair of baby socks on top of a blue and green blanket. He wrote,

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you … Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.”

While speaking to Ellen DeGeneres after the birth of his daughter, Sheeran said that he found a purpose outside music. He said that previously, his priority had been only music but now, he stated that Lyra is more important to him.

Edited by Sayati Das