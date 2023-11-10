How old is Faith Martin? The Golden Bachelor contestant was eliminated during episode 7

The Golden Bachelor's recent episode bid goodbye to fan favorite contestant Faith Martin.

On September 28, 2023, The Golden Bachelor made its debut, unveiling the charismatic Gerry Turner and his 22 golden girls to the world. Viewers have so far seen him build meaningful connections with every single one of them. While he had to say goodbye to a lot of ladies, he held immense love for each one of them.

In his most recent choice, Gerry Turner decided to bid farewell to the incredibly stunning Faith Martin, who is 61 years old. This decision was devastating not only for Gerry himself, but it also left the live audience in shock.

In the sixth episode during the hometown dates, Gerry Turner was captured expressing his love to Faith Martin as he met her entire family. Following her elimination, Faith was visibly shattered, almost on the verge of losing hope in love once more.

Who is Faith Martin ?

Hailing from the mountainous region of Santa Cruz, California, Faith Martin has a deep-rooted love for horse riding. This passion was evident when Gerry Turner visited her family in Washington, and Faith chose horse riding as the activity to share with him.

Faith Martin is a skilled individual and even at 61, does more than most of us. She describes herself as a teacher to high schoolers, radio host, and even a musician. Her musical talents were also evident from the show when she skillfully wielded a guitar and serenaded Gerry on the premiere, who was captivated by her musical performance. She was also given the first impression rose.

She also loves riding her bike and while the rest of the contestants from The Golden Bachelor arrived in a limousine, Faith made an unforgettable entrance by pulling up on a motorcycle, arguably creating one of the most memorable moments in the show's history.

Her words to Gerry Turner encapsulate the essence of her true self. She states:

"I'm proof you can live fast and not die young. And, if you leave here with me, it will be the ride of your life."

She has been a singer and a performer for more than 40 years now and typically sings pop, country, and rock music. After moving to Utah, she picked up radio hosting and today she hosts three different stations in Washington and Oklahoma: Eagle 106 and 94.9 The Wolf (in the Tri-Cities), and 100.9 KTSO (out of Tulsa).

In her most recent endeavors, Faith has been dedicated to teaching music production to high school students. Additionally, she gained recognition for hosting a dating podcast that discovered how technology and dating go hand in hand in today’s world. The show was on air for 2 years and concluded in 2020.

Was Faith Martin ever married and does she have kids?

In one of her pre-recorded clips from The Golden Bachelor, Faith revealed being married for 21 years and ended her marriage in 2005. Her ex husband passed away in 2021 after a tragic incident at home, according to documents obtained by the U.S. Sun.

Faith cherishes moments with her two sons and five grandchildren, a sentiment she openly shares on her Instagram. Her feed is a testament to the bond they share, featuring heartwarming snapshots of their activities and quality time together.

Faith Martin goes beyond mere appearances; her beauty is complemented by charisma and adaptability. Known for her positive outlook, she finds the silver lining in every situation.

Although she may have left the show, Faith Martin is not fading from everyones' hearts any time soon. Witnessing a 61-year-old woman, brimming with hope and courage as she embarks on a journey to find love while also prioritizing her own well-being, serves as a powerful inspiration for people of all ages, especially those younger than her.