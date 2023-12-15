How old was Fenn the baby giraffe? North Carolina Zoo staff members left heartbroken as calf dies after being “unexpectedly startled”

Tragedy struck on Wednesday, December 13 when North Carolina Zoo's beloved baby giraffe named Fenn passed away after being "unexpectedly startled by another giraffe whilst he was nursing. The startled 6-month-old giraffe immediately ran but slammed into a gate and fell. Despite receiving immediate medical help, Fenn succumbed to the injuries from the fall.

Baby Fenn was only born in May of this year, and his name was decided by a popular public poll. The North Carolina Zoo revealed that this was a "challenging time". The baby giraffe was beloved by many but had formed a very special bond with his caretakers.

Fenn, the baby giraffe, was only 6 months old

In a statement released on December 14, North Carolina Zoo confirmed the "untimely death" of their beloved giraffe calf, Fenn. The statement read that Fenn's presence, right from the time he was born had "delighted" people across the world. The statement revealed:

"A grief counselor has been brought in to support staff members as they navigate the emotions associated with this tragic loss."

Giraffes usually nurse until they are six to nine months old. Therefore it is possible that six-month-old Fenn was probably in the latter half of his nursing cycle before growing up to be a strong and more importantly, leaf eater. However, fate had other plans for baby Fenn.

While Fenn was nursing he was "unexpectedly startled" by another giraffe. The alarmed baby giraffe "bolted" but unfortunately collided with a gate and fell to the ground.

Veterinary staff was quick with the rapid medical intervention but the "head and neck trauma" sustained by Fenn was too much. Late, on Wednesday, December 13, the giraffe calf was no more.

Described as a "beacon of hope" by the North Carolina Zoo, Fenn entered the world on May 20, 2023. The calf was born to a 15-year-old father named Jack, and a 14-year-old first-time mother named Leia. The baby giraffe was 6 feet and 145 pounds, at the time of birth. Leia's entire childbirth was filmed and posted on the Zoo's official Instagram account, chronicling Fenn since day 1.

The baby giraffe gathered admirers from day one, as a public poll for his name drew over 100,000 votes, which finally decided on Fenn. He was named after the Giraffe Conservation Foundation founders, Julian and Stephanie Fennessy.

The late baby giraffe was described as being "energetic and vibrant" and quickly established himself as a "cherished" member of the North Carolina Zoo. The Zoo statement read:

"His playful antics and charming nature endeared him to staff and visitors alike. He will be remembered with fondness and love by all who knew him."

The zoo authorities were "shocked and devastated" by the death of Fenn the baby giraffe expressed their "gratitude" for the incredible amount of support they have received during this "challenging time". The statement concluded:

"staff members, particularly the caretakers who formed a special bond with him since his birth, ask for respect and privacy during their time of grief."

Fans of the zoo were devastated by the passing of Fenn (Image via Instagram/@nczoo)

The North Carolina Zoo's official Instagram handle also posted the statement, beneath which there was an incredible outpouring of love and support from fans of the zoo, who were all devastated by the passing of Fenn.