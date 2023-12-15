What happened to Terry Gee? Tributes pour in as Zimbabwean musician and activist dies aged 36

Kuwadzana, Harare singer Terry Gee recently passed away at the age of 36. His manager, Edison December, reportedly confirmed the unfortunate news with H-Metro. Followers have since taken to social media to pay tribute to the beloved artist.

According to The Herald, Terry Gee was not only a singer but also an actor. H-Metro reported that the Zimbabwean performer died from cardiac arrest, while he was admitted at the Arundel Hospital in Harare. It was also revealed that he was suffering from heart and lung disease.

Expand Tweet

Prior to his tragic passing, his mother Violet Green released a statement to announce that her son was critically ill and fighting for his life in a health facility. Earlier this week, Green told Gee’s fans:

“Terry is not feeling well in the hospital. So far his friends who want to see him, we ask for strong prayers because Terry is in a bad position.”

Cardiac arrest occurs when the heart unexpectedly stops pumping blood. In such cases, there is no blood flow to the brain and other vital organs which can lead to death.

As his mother requested for well wishes and prayers, fans took to raising money to help with medical expenses. News outlets reported that $250 were raised for Terry Gee’s brain scan prior to his passing.

Terry Gee was diagnosed with cerebral palsy when he was born

According to Zimeye, Terry Gee, whose real name is Tichaona Terrence Green, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy at birth, which led him to being wheelchair-bound all of his life.

According to Mayo Clinic, it is a condition that affects movement and posture that is caused by damage to the brain. Symptoms can include exaggerated reflexes, arms, legs, and the trunk appearing floppy, stiff muscles, and irregular posture, amongst others. The condition also makes it hard to swallow and can also lead to intellectual disabilities.

Nonetheless, Gee did his best to complete his education and take part in extracurriculars. He studied at the Jairos Jiri Association and the Kuwadzana High 2.

He had revealed in the past that he was keen to join the music industry as he was inspired by Baba naMai Charamba and Jah Prayzah. Singer Baba Harare was the first artist to collaborate with Gee.

Terry Gee was best known for his hit track Ndezvemoyo.

Aside from singing, he also acted in a local Zimbabwe drama titled Zviri Mudzimba, which appeared on the ZBC TV channel. This led to him becoming a household name in the entertainment industry.

“His legacy will level be forgotten”: Tributes pour in as beloved entertainer Terry Gee passes away

Internet users were incredibly saddened by the news of Gee's passing. Gee was not only a talented artist but also an avid supporter of the disabled community. Many netizens took to the internet to express sadness over the shocking news:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

At the time of writing this article, details about his funeral were not released to fans.