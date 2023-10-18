How many decaying bodies were found at Colorado Green Funeral Home? Netizens are shocked as authorities respond to foul odor

The Colorado Green Funeral Home shocked the world when it was discovered around two weeks back. The authorities have now found and removed the remains of at least 189 bodies, which were decaying in the funeral home. The decaying bodies were discovered by the authorities after several complaints of a foul odor came in.

The Colorado Green Funeral Home, which is named Return to Nature, has been using the Green funeral or burial technique, which does not use any chemicals or metal caskets. Jon Hallford owns the home, and the incident first came to light on Friday, October 6, 2023.

At the time, the authorities had reported about 115 bodies. Still, after a thorough investigation, the officials have claimed that there are no less than 189 bodies in the Colorado Green Funeral Home. Furthermore, the officials have also claimed that the numbers can go up and change as the identification process and investigation is ongoing.

Describing the scene as “horrific,” Fremont Sheriff Allen Cooper claimed that apart from the neighbor’s complaining of the foul odor, the practices at the Colorado Green Funeral Home came forward when several officials reached the place as the funeral home was not filing home tax, electricity bills, etc. for a few months.

Social media users reacted to 189 bodies being discovered inside the green burial home in Colorado. (Image via Twitter)

At the same time, as the families and people living around the area reported the foul odor, the netizens were equally shocked and alarmed to hear that the authorities discovered the bodies of 189 people. Moreover, netizens were also shocked to hear how the property owner, Hallford, did not visit the funeral home for a long time.

Colorado Green Funeral Home’s registration had expired 10 months back: Details and netizens’ reactions explored as neighbors report ‘abhorrent smell’

The remains inside the Colorado Green Funeral home first came into notice when several neighbors reported an 'abhorrent smell' coming from the Return to Nature Funeral Home in the small town of Penrose, located a few kilometers away from Denver.

After discovering the unlicensed funeral home two weeks back, the police have been thoroughly investigating the matter. The police and the authorities also learned that the funeral home’s license and registration had expired more than 10 months back, and since then, the owner of Return to Nature had not stepped inside the property.

Meanwhile, as soon as the news of the foul odor coming from the funeral home reached social media, several Twitter users like @AP talked about it, and here is how the netizens reacted as many were disturbed to know the details:

After the news of the Colorado Green Funeral home came in, several families spoke up about how they cremated their family members at the Return to Nature, but they never received their ashes or remains.

The police and the authorities are now trying to contact the family members, as the authorities mentioned how 120 families are skeptical about their relatives being among the remains found.