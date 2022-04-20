How old is Fidelis Anosike? All about Rita Dominic's husband as Nigerian star gets married

Rita Dominic recently tied the knot with her partner Fidelis Anosike. The actress held her bridal shower just before her wedding.

The wedding ceremony took place in Dominic’s home state, Imo, on April 19, 2022. Her first outfit of the day was a culturally symbolic Igbo traditional attire. The couple’s friends, colleagues, and well-wishers were also present at the occasion.

Jennifer @benoni2341 "Fidelis Anosike" you better be a good husband to our darling Rita Dominic. We are the online laws that couldn't attend today's wedding. We wish you both a happy married life.

No go misyan any day for social media! !! "Fidelis Anosike" you better be a good husband to our darling Rita Dominic. We are the online laws that couldn't attend today's wedding. We wish you both a happy married life.No go misyan any day for social media! !! https://t.co/3KlRLTTALD

Happy married life Rita Dominic

#ReelDeel2022 Just came back from the wedding.Happy married life Rita Dominic Just came back from the wedding.Happy married life Rita Dominic #ReelDeel2022 https://t.co/AHbuu7wfMM

Dominic was hosted by her friends for a very beautiful, vibrant bridal shower. A few of Nollywood’s popular faces also attended the private event, including Kate Henshaw, Joke Silva, Michelle Dede, Ego Boyo, Chioma Chukwuka, and Dakore Egbuson-Akande to Mo Abudu.

Everything to know about Rita Dominic's husband

Rita Dominic’s husband Fidelis Anosike is a publisher at the Daily Times. He is also the founder of a multimedia company called Folio Media Group in Nigeria.

Born in 1966, he is 56 years old. He studied and graduated from Creative Arts at the University of Benin. He then went on to study Applied and Fine Arts and finished with second-class honours and upper-division in 1990.

Fidelis Anosike is the founder of a multimedia company

He went on to attend the prestigious Harvard School in the United States. His net worth is estimated to be around $2 million. From his work as an entrepreneur and his associated owner companies, he has managed to build quite the wealth for himself.

Various websites mention that he owns luxury automobiles and houses, but that he is quite down-to-earth, and does not like to show off his possessions. His father was a police officer who died at the age of 52. His mother also passed away in 2021.

Anosike has seven siblings, including four brothers and three sisters. Not much else about his personal life is known as of now.

Rita Dominic and Fidelis Anosike’s relationship timeline

The 46-year-old gained a lot of attention on social media on Boxing Day 2020 after she shared a few pictures with her partner Fidelis Anosike. Fidelis became a household name in Nigeria after the actress posted a photo of the two. The White Waters star explained in an interview with Chude Jideonwo why she decided to show off her partner on social media. She said,

“That’s the thing…it just happened. Oh my goodness Chude! Anyway…It just happened, a spur of the moment, happiness. Once in a while, you want to share certain things with people and I felt like my lovers, had been there for me for decades.”

Rita began performing as a child and appeared in many school plays and children’s television shows in Imo State. After her first movie, A Time to Kill, in 1998, she gained a lot of appreciation and won the City People Award in 2004 as the Most Outstanding Actress.

