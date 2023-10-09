How old is Florida’s Alligator Reef Lighthouse? Ship-guiding beacon illuminates for the first time in 10 years and is set for restoration

For nearly 10 years, the historic Alligator Reef lighthouse at the Florida Keys remained dark, becoming a shell of the once-proud beacon of light that guided ships across the coral cay archipelago. On Saturday, October 7, for the first time since its deactivation, the lighthouse was shone brightly as a part of a conservation effort to help preserve the historic structure.

The Alligator Reef lighthouse considered the best location for snorkeling and diving in the Florida Keys, was established in 1873 but went obsolete in the mid-2010s due to the advancements in navigation technology. A detailed study of the lighthouse concluded that around $6 million would be required to restore the structure to its former glory.

Expand Tweet

The defunct Alligator Reef Lighthouse was lit up again using a new solar-powered light, with the help of the Islamorada non-profit, Friends of Pool's conservation efforts. The associated press quoted Friends of Pool director, Rob Dixon:

"Alligator Lighthouse was lit in 1873 and it stayed lit until about 2013, and then it went dark for 10 years,"

He added:

"And now our Statue of Liberty is lit once again."

Friends of Pool all set to restore Alligator Reef Lighthouse

The historic 150-year-old Alligator Reef Lighthouse situated north of Alligator Reef and 4 nautical miles east of Indian Key, was named after the USS Alligator. According to Islamorada Times, the USS Alligator went down in shallow water in 1825 while on a valiant battle against Islamorada coast pirates. The crew decided to blow the ship up in an effort to prevent it from falling into pirate hands.

Established in 1873, and automated in 1963, the lighthouse was responsible for the safe passage of many ships through the dangerous Florida Keys coral reefs. However, as time went on marine navigation technology evolved into GPS systems, Satellite navigation, and evolved sonar systems.

Expand Tweet

Just like most other lighthouses, the Alligator Reef Lighthouse too became obsolete, and according to a Lighthouse Friends report, it was deactivated in 2015. Its duties of giving sailors a warning about the treacherous reefs were taken over by a newly erected 30-foot tower with an automated light.

In 2019, the lighthouse was deemed an excess to the needs of the coastguard and was available to be auctioned off to organizations under the National Historic Lighthouse Preservation Act of 2000. A couple of years later, in 2021, the structure was finally acquired by an Islamorada non-profit organization that went by the name of, Friends of Pool, Inc.

Friends of Pool was quick to conduct a detailed engineering study that determined the cost of restoring and stabilizing the iconic structure after enduring extremely corrosive conditions. The study determined that it would take $5 million to $6 million and an estimated 6 years to stabilize the structure.

Friends of Pool launched the Restore, Reignite, and Reimagine campaign, in order to save the Alligator Reef Lighthouse by its 150th anniversary in 2023. The project aimed to raise the $5 million required for the restoration, which would span until 2026. Friends of Pool wrote on the Save Alligator Lighthouse website:

"She represents shipwrecks, pirates, pirate-hunters, a coral reef teeming with fish, Islamorada’s earliest stories of lightkeepers, divers, anglers, and curiosity."

They added:

"She’s witnessed the art of the tale, the greatest storms, the sweetest love, and the toughest challenges. She’s a keeper."

According to AP, Friends of Pool director, Rob Dixon was positive that everyone in the community wanted to help with the restoration project. They had currently raised $500,000, which included a $215,000 contribution from the Monroe County Tourist Development Council.