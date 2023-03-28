How old is Genevive Walker? Race To Survive: Alaska contestant is a model

USA Network is bringing a new outdoor competitive series called Race to Survive: Alaska, which will push adventurors to a new limit.

The show, which premieres on Monday, April 3, will showcase racers and survival experts trying to climb 100 miles of rough terrain in teams to win $500,000 with nothing but what they carry in their backpacks.

One of the contestants is 33-year-old model and climber Genevive Walker. She is a practicing wilderness first responder and will team up with athlete Favia Dubyk to win the cash prize.

About Race to Survive: Alaska contestant Genevive Walker

Genevive Walker grew up in New York just 30 minutes away from the Gunks. Her family was not involved in any outdoor activities despite being so close to the popular climbing destination.

Walker did her first climb on Gunks in college with a friend, which changed her life. She progressed in rock climbing skills easily and moved to Rumney, New Hampshire to push her limits.

At the time, Genevive was driving a Hyundai Tiburon, but opted to follow the “call of life on the road.” She bought a Hotelement (Honda Element) and stayed in the car while she moved from one climbing destination to another.

Speaking about being a female rock climber, Genevive said in an interview:

"As a female and a climber of mixed races I’ve encountered several issues in the community along the years and feel like the best way to make change is from within. Through my skills and experiences I hope to create space for others to feel not only welcome but a part of the community, because we’re a family."

She has a BA degree in Psychology and has hit many grade ranges in her climbing career, like 5.11a Carbs and Caffeine and 5.11b No Man’s Land. She has also done some solo tours and taken road tours to popular areas like Joshua Tree and Indian Creek.

Walker met her fiancé in Denver and they tried to settle down in the state for 3 months before getting back on the road. Her goal is to help people acquire skills needed to safely explore the outdoors and to represent underrepresented groups in outdoor activities.

She currently lives full-time in a van and has 10-years of experience in climbing and has been living on the road for 5 years. The contestant has worked with many publications and organizations, including Teva, Visit South Idaho, Royal Gorge Region, National Geographic, Rivian, Daybreak Magazine and Women’s Bouldering.

She said in a recent interview:

Dealing with self-esteem issues growing up was sickening because there was nothing I could do to change certain features of myself to fit in. We all have our strengths, weaknesses, unique skills, and special techniques that make us who we are and they should be celebrated instead of unnoticed.

Other than climbing, Genevive loves playing tennis with her fiancé and petting dogs.

Genevive Walker will team up with Favia Dubyk on Race to Survive: Alaska season 1

34-year-old athlete and practicing physician Favia Dubyk met Walker at a rock-climbing festival. They shared their mission of establishing a safe space for black female climbers.

Favia held the 100-meter dash record for seven years at Harvard and is a cancer survivor. Together, Favia and Genevive will complement each other’s skill, drive and endurance to win Race to Survive: Alaska prize money by any means necessary.

Tune into USA network every week on Monday at 11 pm ET to see who wins the Race to Survive: Alaska competition

