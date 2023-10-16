How old is Ian Wilkinson? All about Miss Kitty Khadine Hylton's husband as radio host gets married 

Popular Jamaican media personality Khadine ‘Miss Kitty’ Hylton, 42, tied the knot with her long-time boyfriend Ian Wilkinson, 46, on Saturday, October 14. Surrounded by their friends and family, the wedding ceremony took place at the Panorama Estate in Coopers Hills, Saint Andrew.

The weather on their wedding day was a little cloudy, but it did not deter the ceremony or their first dance to When Somebody Loves You Back by Teddy Pendergrass. The two were captured grooving to music with joyous moves while at the altar as well.

Khadine donned a white trumpet dress with a sweetheart neckline, off-shoulder sleeves, and a sequin overlay. She wore her hair in a curly updo, accentuated by a cathedral veil and a beaded hair clip. Wilkinson sported a three-piece suit, a cream blazer, a bow tie, and black loafers.

Khadine Hylton hosted Nationwide 90FM’s “Miss Kitty Live” for nine years before joining CVM TV’s revamped morning show ‘Sunrise.’ On the other hand, King’s Counsel Ian Wilkinson is a practicing attorney-at-law and an eminent lawyer in Jamaica. He currently serves as Wilkinson Law’s senior partner.

Expand Tweet

Everything to know about Miss Kitty's spouse Ian Wilkinson

Born in Jamaica’s Kingston, Ian Godfrey Wilkinson attended Calabar All Age School from 1969 to 1976 before joining Fortis Kingston College, where he studied till 1983. In 1984, he attended the University of the West Indies in Kingston, where he passed with a Bachelor’s in Law in 1987.

Ian taught advocacy and Succession/Probate Practice and Procedure as a lecturer at Norman Manley Law School. He also served as the Vice President and Public Relations Officer at the Kingston College Old Boys Association. During the publicized impasse with the college principal in the 1990s, Ian singlehandedly fought the association’s legal battles.

The 46-year-old has contributed his service in various capacities on the JBA (Jamaican Bar Association) for about 15 years. He served as the JBA’s Vice President and assistant treasurer for six years before being elected President of the association in March 2011. Ian was re-elected for a second term in March 2012.

Miss Kitty’s newlywed husband has also penned many articles on various topics, including family law, criminal law, probate practice, estate planning, and other segments of civil law. Ian Wilkinson attended legal seminars across the Caribbean island and abroad, where he demonstrated his presentations.

Outside his occupation as a lawyer, Ian is passionate about playing chess, which he learned to play in 1999. In 2000, he played his first tournament. It appears that chess was not merely a hobby for Ian, as he was also part of the 2002 Bled Olympiad. In June 2003, Ian became the Jamaica Chess Foundation’s President and was re-elected in 2005, 2007, 2009, and 2011.

It is not clearly known how Ian Wilkinson and Miss Kitty met or how their relationship progressed throughout the years. However, those who are acquainted with the two have sent their heartfelt greetings to the couple on finally tying the knot.