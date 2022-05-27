How old are Irma Garcia's kids? GoFundMe raises $2 million after husband of Texas teacher killed in school shooting dies of a broken heart

Joe Garcia, the husband of Irma Garcia, a teacher who died in the Texas school shooting, collapsed and died while preparing for his wife’s funeral. The couple were high school sweethearts and were married for 24 years before she was gunned down on Tuesday at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. A GoFundMe has since been raised for their four children.

Speaking about Joe Garcia, Irma Garcia’s nephew John Martinez said:

“I don’t even know how to feel. I don’t believe it. I don’t want to believe it.”

Joe Garcia recently turned 50 years old in April. Irma Garcia was 46 years old at the time of her passing.

Joe's death was described by doctors as an example of "broken heart syndrome," also known formally as takotsubo cardiomyopathy. This usually occurs as a response to extreme stress situations, such as the abrupt death of a spouse, as demonstrated in this case.

Those with standard heart attacks suffer from blocked arteries. Those who go through broken heart syndrome release bursts of stress hormones which would not allow the heart to contract properly.

Irma and another teacher, Eva Mireles, were killed, along with 19 children during the rampage.

GoFundMe page raises money for Joe and Irma Garcia’s children

The couple have four children together, Cristian, Jose, Lilyana and Alysandra, who are 23, 19, 15 and 12 years old respectively. Speaking about the family, John Martinez told the Washington Post:

“They're great people. The entire family, they're all great people. They don't deserve this.”

A fundraiser has been created by Irma Garcia’s cousin Debra Austin. The GoFundMe page has already raised over two million dollars. Speaking about Irma, Debra said in the fundraiser:

“She would literally do anything for anybody......no questions asked. She loved her classroom kids and died trying to protect them. Please donate anything you can to help her family. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Garcia family for various expenses. Thank you and God bless.”

Debra Austin also stated that Joe Garcia died of a "broken heart" and that "losing the love of his life of more than 25 years was too much to bear."

The fundraiser was set up to raise money for the couple’s four children. The largest donation of $557,432 was made by “Donations from John Martinez’s “For Joe and Irma Garcia Family” fundraiser."

John Whitmire, the Texas state Senator told CNN on Wednesday that the shooter Salvador Ramos had purchased two AR-15 rifles legally just two days prior to the school massacre. One was found next to Ramos after he was killed by law enforcement.

The Border Patrol Tactical Unit was responsible for heroically attacking the school shooter. The elite agents reportedly forced their way into the classroom where Ramos was. As a group of three approached the classroom, one agent distracted the shooter, another agent unfortunately sustained a shrapnel wounds during the firing and a third agent shot down Ramos.

