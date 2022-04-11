How old is Andrés García? Actor provides update after being hospitalized

Andrés García has recently revealed an update related to his health from the hospital. The actor previously disclosed that he suffers from a delicate disease for which he needs regular blood transfusions.

He shared a few pictures on Instagram and stated that he entered the hospital to receive a blood transfusion that would make him feel better. The caption reads:

“2 units of blood received at the Santa Lucia Hospital, to be at 100!”

García was on the hospital bed during the medical procedure and was accompanied by his wife, Margaret Portillo. He thanked the team of doctors who treated him and helped him with his health problems. The message reads:

“Infinitely grateful to Dr. Escudero. To CP Alarcon for his help and attention. Also I thank the medical staff of the hospital for their hospitality and affection.”

In January 2022, the King of Texas star spoke about the diseases he suffered over the last few years, including fibromyalgia and osteoarthritis. It caused excruciating pain and destroyed his red blood cells, which caused his hemoglobin to drop, and he needed transfusions to stabilize.

He mentioned that he has a difficult blood type to get and is compatible with the same type. He even revealed on his YouTube channel that his ailments are not new and was diagnosed with leukemia more than 30 years ago.

About Andrés García: Age, career, and more

Born on May 24, 1941, Andrés García is an 80-year-old actor mostly known in Mexico and Latin America and among Hispanics in the United States. He has also been a scuba diving instructor.

Andrés García is a popular Dominican-Mexican actor (Image via JC Olivera/Getty Images)

He was raised in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, and is the son of Spanish exiles from the Spanish Civil War who received refuge in the country during the regime of Rafael Leonidas Trujillo.

Andrés emigrated to Mexico, where he pursued a career in show business. He became a s*x symbol in Mexico and the rest of Latin America during the 1960s and 1970s and participated in movies, Spanish soap operas, and photo-romance novels.

He then participated in the Mexican telenovela Tu o nadie in 1984, which was a huge hit and helped him get many international offers. He went to Puerto Rico in 1986 and acted in soap operas like Amame and Escandalo.

García appeared in the Spanish talk show Cristina, hosted by Cristina Saralegui in 2003, to defend entertainers against the paparazzi. He participated in the reality show El Principe Azul in 2005 and appeared in the soap opera El Cuerpo del Desero in 2006.

Andrés is well-known for his roles as a tough man. He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 1995 and traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to seek treatment. He has participated in around 50 projects, including film, theater, soap opera, and photo-opera work.

The El Magnate actor has been involved romantically and remains friends with model Carmen Campuzano and singer Zeny from the pop vocal duet Zeny & Zory.

