How old is JJ from CoCoMelon? Age explored

CoCoMelon is one of the most popular YouTube channels for kids, featuring colorful animations and catchy songs. The main protagonist of the show is JJ, a cute and curious three-year-old boy who loves to play and learn with his family and friends.

As a toddler, JJ lives with his parents and loves to explore the world around him, learning new things every day. He is very curious and asks a lot of questions. He enjoys singing, dancing, playing games, and reading books. He has a very friendly and kind nature and often shares his toys and snacks with his friends.

Besides YouTube, Netflix has been showing CoCoMelon episodes as part of its content. It holds the copyrights of eight seasons. In September 2020, Netflix mentioned that the show was the third most-watched show. It is also one of the top shows on Netflix of 2020, according to Reelgood, a website that tracks streaming services.

Exploring JJ’s age: Rising star in CoCoMelon

JJ’s full name is John J. Schmidt, and he is the youngest in the Schmidt family. (Image via Netflix)

According to the CoCoMelon Wiki, JJ’s full name is John J. Schmidt, and he is the youngest in the Schmidt family. He has blonde hair and blue eyes and wears many different outfits depending on the occasion. He has hobbies of coloring, playing with his siblings and parents, playing peek-a-boo, eating vegetables, and playing at the park.

The wiki also says that JJ is three years old, but his birthday is not known exactly. This could mean that JJ’s age changes depending on when the episodes happen. For example, in the episode 'Happy Birthday Song', JJ has a birthday cake and candles, but it is unclear how old he is.

Some keen-eyed fans have wondered if JJ might be deaf or hard of hearing because of how he talks and moves. But, this has not been confirmed by the show’s makers or voice actors.

JJ is a sweet, fun, and curious character who many children like. (Image via Netflix)

JJ is not perfect and sometimes makes mistakes or gets into trouble. He can be stubborn, impatient, or naughty at times. He sometimes does not listen to his parents and teachers or fails to follow the rules. He can also be scared of certain things, such as the dark, thunderstorms, or spiders. However, he always tries to learn from his experiences and improve himself.

JJ is a sweet, fun, and curious character many children like. He always wants to learn new things and have fun with his family and friends. He is the star of CoCoMelon, a YouTube channel that has more than 116 million subscribers and 114 billion views as of November 2023.

CoCoMelon: A YouTube channel with a global impact

The main protagonist of the show CoCoMelon is JJ. (Image via Netflix)

CoCoMelon is a YouTube channel that makes 3D animated videos for children. It is owned by a British company called Moonbug Entertainment and run by an American company called Treasure Studio. It makes videos with old and new songs for children.

The videos on CoCoMelon have different characters, including children, adults, and animals. They portray things that children engage in every day. The show is very popular on many platforms like YouTube and has been watched more than some famous shows like The Office and The Queen’s Gambit. The videos display the lyrics of the songs at the bottom of the screen.

In 2020, Treasure Studio made this show available on more platforms, like Netflix, Roku, and Hulu. The company also shared its music on streaming services.