How old is Jordan Douglas Krah? Racist and homophobic Colorado-native arrested for San Ramon In N Out Burger incident

Jordan Douglas Krah, who hurled racist and homophobic slurs at two Korean-American diners at a fast-food restaurant, was arrested. The incident occurred at an In N Out Burger in San Ramon, California, on Christmas Eve.

Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha were in the middle of recording a TikTok video of the latter's reaction to Kim's order when Krah approached them "unprovoked" and proceeded to go on a homophobic and racial rant.

According to San Ramon police, 40-year-old Krah was arrested on Monday, December 26, 2022, and taken to Martinez Detention Facility. He was charged with two counts of committing a hate crime.

Trigger Warning: This article contains strong language. Reader discretion is advised.

Arine Kim helped the Chief of Police to connect with another one of Jordan Douglas Krah's victims, leading to his eventual arrest

College student Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha were making a TikTok review video trying out various items from the In N Out secret menu.

While recording, Jordan Douglas Krah approached them and questioned whether they were filming themselves eating. When the duo responded in the affirmative, Krah immediately remarked:

"You're weird homos*xuals."

Initially, both the students laughed, writing it off as a one-time comment, but Krah did not stop there. He continued to probe:

"Are you Japanese or Korean? Are you Kim Jong Un’s boyfriend? You have gay s*x with him?"

While Jordan Douglas Krah did not seem to stop and threatened to spit in their faces, a tense Arine asked Ha to stop interacting with him, in hopes it might not escalate further. The shocked friends continued to enjoy eating their meals while and recording their video. However, Krah returned a few moments later and stated:

"I'm a slave master you f*cking f*g."

At one point, Krah referred to Ha as "Filipino sh*t." He ended his rant by stating that he would see the two outside and proceeded to wait outside the restaurant, staring at them through the window.

Thoroughly shaken by the incident, Kim and Ha waited till closing time to leave, taking the help of an employee to escort them to their car.

Kim posted the video on her TikTok account, @arinekim, which went viral with over 17 million views. Copies of her post were circulated on various social media websites, including Twitter. While Kim and Ha did not officially file a complaint, the viral video caught the attention of San Ramon's Chief of Police, Denton Carlson.

According to a press release by the San Ramon Police Department, Chief Danton "reached out on social media accounts in an attempt to identify the victim and the suspect."

In her follow-up video, Kim updated her viewers on the incident and how Jordan Douglas Krah was caught. She explained that she reached out to the Chief of Police and connected him with another of Krah's victims who had contacted her (Kim) via Instagram.

Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson



If you recognize this person, let us know!



Silver Mustang w/Florida plates Chief Denton Carlson @DentonLCarlson If anyone knows the individuals who posted this on TikTok, please have them contact me or @SanRamonPolice directly. twitter.com/Tim_Tweeted/st… If anyone knows the individuals who posted this on TikTok, please have them contact me or @SanRamonPolice directly. twitter.com/Tim_Tweeted/st… Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male.If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/DentonLCarlson… Through the help of social media, we were contacted by one of the individuals in this video. The photo below was taken this morning when similar behavior was exhibited by the pictured male. If you recognize this person, let us know!Silver Mustang w/Florida plates twitter.com/DentonLCarlson… https://t.co/Rtb3luziFA

Another incident involved a Filipino family in Danville who faced similar treatment from Krah.

After the story gained media traction, someone recognized the aggressor as a local target and promptly called the police, leading to Jordan Douglas Krah's arrest.

Explaining why she did not go to the police, Kim remarked that since Krah did not physically harm her or her friend, she believed their experience would be "diminished" and brushed off. She added that she was overwhelmed by the support and wishes pouring in following the incident.

