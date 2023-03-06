How old is Kasie Hunt? CNN anchor gives birth in bathroom after sudden 13-minute labour 

37-year-old Kasie Hunt, anchor and Chief National Affairs Analyst at CNN, took to her social media accounts on Friday, March 3, to share news of the birth of her second child, Grey Hunt Rivera.

CNN's political correspondent informed her followers that her daughter "was scheduled to arrive via C-section," however, the infant had other plans, as "she introduced herself" 24 hours prior to the schedule.

Kasie Hunt @kasie



Thank you 🏻 🏻 🏻 to People @people CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor' people.com/parents/cnn-ka… CNN's Kasie Hunt Welcomes Second Baby at Home in the Bathroom After '13-Minute Sudden Labor' people.com/parents/cnn-ka… In personal news, as they say — @rivera & I are thrilled to welcome our daughter Grey to the world. Though let’s be honest, she welcomed herself!Thank you🏻 to @dcfireems , we would have been completely lost without you twitter.com/people/status/… In personal news, as they say — @rivera & I are thrilled to welcome our daughter Grey to the world. Though let’s be honest, she welcomed herself! Thank you 🙏🏻 🙏🏻🙏🏻 to @dcfireems, we would have been completely lost without you twitter.com/people/status/… https://t.co/1fQMwp4vR3

Kasie added that she experienced a 13-minute long, sudden labor, during which her husband, Matt Rivera, delivered baby Grey on the bathroom floor.

After the journalist shared her good news on Twitter and Instagram, followers flooded her social media accounts with congratulatory messages. At the same time, some were visibly flabbergasted by the circumstances under which she had given birth to Grey.

"What a wild story!": Followers left awestruck after Kasie Hunt shares the news of her daughter's birth on a bathroom floor

When the 37-year-old CNN anchor shared the news, her followers were quick enough to give congratulatory wishes. Republican pollster Kristen Lynne Soltis Anderson congratulated while noting that her daughter's birth on the bathroom floor was nothing short of a "wild story."

Lawyer and former US Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, Joyce Vance, also congratulated Hunt by jokingly warning her that baby Grey would "be a handful," which she has already declared at the start of her life, referring to the CNN anchor's 13-minute sudden labor and unplanned delivery.

Joyce Baker @joycekbaker @kasie @jaketapper @rivera Congratulations. I’m glad you are all well. @dcfireems This happened to our daughter on her third birth too. Unfortunately her husband wasn’t home either but our 3-year-old granddaughter was! She was a little scared of the bathroom for a whileCongratulations. I’m glad you are all well. @kasie @jaketapper @rivera @dcfireems This happened to our daughter on her third birth too. Unfortunately her husband wasn’t home either but our 3-year-old granddaughter was! She was a little scared of the bathroom for a while 😍 Congratulations. I’m glad you are all well.

Matilda Morgenschoen @MMorgenschoen @kasie @rivera



congratulations @dcfireems oh my god, that happened to my friend. the cab was waiting to take her to the hospital, she thought she had plenty of time and just wanted to quickly go to the bathroom. 10 minutes later she held her daughter.congratulations @kasie @rivera @dcfireems oh my god, that happened to my friend. the cab was waiting to take her to the hospital, she thought she had plenty of time and just wanted to quickly go to the bathroom. 10 minutes later she held her daughter.congratulations

Wishes shared by Hunt's followers on Instagram (Image via Instagram/ @kasie)

Followers poured into Kasie Hunt's comment section with their wholesome messages (Image via Instagram/ @kasie)

Kasie Hunt's Instagram post also witnessed similar responses, with one user fascinated about the baby's "entrance" to the world and declaring how she is also "bound to be a journalist."

"Before we even had time to dial 911": Kasie Hunt recalls how she and husband delivered their second child on a bathroom floor

The 37-year-old CNN journalist shared details about the birth of her second child, stating that she and her husband had planned for a cesarean section delivery, but when the labor pain started suddenly on Wednesday, March 1, they didn't even get enough time to dial 911.

Reportedly, a DC Fire and EMS (District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department) team helped the couple deliver their second child on the bathroom floor. In her Instagram post, Hunt specifically thanked them, who talked the couple through the intense moments before baby Grey took her first breaths.

After the baby was born, the DC Fire and EMS team reached the duo's house within minutes to safely shift both the mother and her newborn to the hospital. Kasie Hunt concluded by thanking People Magazine for unveiling the story of Grey's birth to the world.

For those unaware, the baby weighed 8 pounds and 4 ounces at the time of her birth, per reports from multiple media outlets.

Poll : 0 votes