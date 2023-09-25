How old is Kimberly Megan? All about Aidonia's wife as couple is set to welcome baby boy

Jamaican dancehall and reggae artist Sheldon Aitana Ricardo Lawrence, popularly known as Aidonia, and his wife, Kimberly Megan, are all set to welcome a baby into their lives once again. The couple had their baby shower on Sunday, September 24, when the blue powder confetti cannon revealed they were about to have a baby boy.

41-year-old Kimberly Megan and Aidonia had tragically lost their first son, King Khalif Lawrence, to cancer in December 2022. The boy was only nine years old. The dancehall star had brought his wife onstage during his performance at Chris Brown's Under the Influence concert in August 2023 at Kingston to reveal to the public that they were expecting.

Aidonia and Kimberly Megan tied the knot in 2016

The couple held their baby shower and gender reveal party on Sunday, September 24. Aidonia sported an all-white outfit, while Kimberly dazzled in a yellow dress. The couple and their loved ones sprayed the powder confetti cannon to send blue powder all around, revealing that their baby was a boy. Kimberly jumped with joy as the party began amidst a cloud of blue powder.

Dancehall superstar Aidonia and Kimberly Megan tied the knot in September of 2016 following a four-year engagement and the birth of their first baby boy, King Khalif Lawrence, in 2013. According to the Famous Birthdays website, Megan was born in Jamaica on October 11, 1981, making her a Libra.

Kimberly Megan is an internet personality with over 150,000 followers on her Instagram profile, @kimberly__megan. She also boasts a following of 8,785 on X (formerly known as Twitter). Her Facebook profile reveals that she attended the Merl Grove High School in Kingston, Jamaica.

She keeps her 150,000 Instagram followers updated by posting images of her personal life along with a fair bit of modeling content on her profile. She also runs a fashion business by the name of Shoeaholic Boutique, the link to which is provided on her Instagram. The boutique sells gorgeous pairs of earrings, shorts, dresses, and other fashion accessories.

Unimaginable tragedy struck the couple in December 2022 when their nine-year-old son, King Khalif Lawrence, died after a battle with cancer. The boy was diagnosed with the condition in 2019. The musician's manager, Lavarcam Lawrence, said in an Instagram post in December 2022:

"There are few words to adequately express the deep pain and sorrow we feel right at this time."

"We thank everyone who has reached out in a myriad of ways and ask for your continued love and prayers during this very difficult time," he added.

The couple, who continue to pay tribute to their son through social media, wore badges in honor of him at their baby shower. All three of the pinned posts on Kimberly Megan's Instagram profile are those that pay tribute to her late son. Aidonia's profile picture on the platform is of King Khalif Lawrence.

During Chris Brown's Under the Influence concert in Kingston, Jamaica, in August, Aidonia brought his wife to the stage, live in front of thousands of fans, and declared his love and appreciation for his life partner before revealing to the public that Megan was pregnant.